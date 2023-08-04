Ultimate Baldur’s Gate 3 walkthrough guide: best builds, class tips, and more
Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here and it’s absolutely massive. For such a big game, learning all the different systems and features can be quite daunting. Luckily, we’re here to help with our large number of guides.
Dungeons & Dragons adventure game Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting quite the buzz. Due to its expansive character creation system, long story, and deep gameplay, players are finding so much to adore about the game.
And with so much to do in this CRPG, you’re bound to run into moments where you’re just very unsure what to do. We’ve got you covered, with our giant backlog of guides to help you out.
System & Platforms
If you want to know if your expectations line up with the experience Baldur’s Gate 3 offers, here’s all we know about the game’s platforms.
- Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements: Recommended and minimum specs
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass?
- Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck?
- Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have DLC
- Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression?
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player?
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer? How to play with friends
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch?
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox?
- How big is Baldur’s Gate 3? File size for PlayStation and PC
Story & Lore
It’s no secret by now that Baldur’s Gate 3’s story is long. It’s home to many different interesting quests and lore. Here’s what we can tell you about Baldur’s Gate 3’s story.
- Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters
- How long is Baldur’s Gate 3?
- Who are the Githyanki
- Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids?
- What is a Guardian
Character Creation & Classes
One of the most impressive elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the character creation and class system. Here’s everything we can tell you about the game’s many different classes.
- All classes & subclasses
- All playable races & their abilities
- Best classes tier list
- Best Fighter build
- Best Ranger build
- Best Wizard build
- Best Sorcerer build
- Best Bard build
- Best Paladin build
- Best Cleric build
- Best Rogue build
- Best Monk build
- Best Druid build
- Best Warlock build
- Best Barbarian build
- All Origin characters: Dark Urge, Astarion, more
- Can you change your appearance?
- What’s the max level cap?
Companions & Characters
As a D&D game, adventuring with your companions is a huge element of the story. Here is everything we can tell you about the companions and characters of Baldur’s Gate 3.
- All companions: Classes & location
- How to change your party
- How to revive characters
- Romance explained: All relationship options & how to romance
- How to save Shadowheart
- Who is Orin the Red?
Those are all our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help you on your adventures! For all the latest news on the game, make sure to check out our home page.