Ultimate Baldur’s Gate 3 walkthrough guide: best builds, class tips, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here and it’s absolutely massive. For such a big game, learning all the different systems and features can be quite daunting. Luckily, we’re here to help with our large number of guides.

Dungeons & Dragons adventure game Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting quite the buzz. Due to its expansive character creation system, long story, and deep gameplay, players are finding so much to adore about the game.

And with so much to do in this CRPG, you’re bound to run into moments where you’re just very unsure what to do. We’ve got you covered, with our giant backlog of guides to help you out.

Article continues after ad

System & Platforms

If you want to know if your expectations line up with the experience Baldur’s Gate 3 offers, here’s all we know about the game’s platforms.

Story & Lore

It’s no secret by now that Baldur’s Gate 3’s story is long. It’s home to many different interesting quests and lore. Here’s what we can tell you about Baldur’s Gate 3’s story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Character Creation & Classes

One of the most impressive elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the character creation and class system. Here’s everything we can tell you about the game’s many different classes.

Article continues after ad

Companions & Characters

As a D&D game, adventuring with your companions is a huge element of the story. Here is everything we can tell you about the companions and characters of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Those are all our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help you on your adventures! For all the latest news on the game, make sure to check out our home page.