Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you break Sazza the Goblin out?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a pretty complex game and you will often have to make choices to define the fate of other characters. One such choice will come down to Sazza the Goblin where you can either save her or let her die. Here is a guide on what you should do in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most open-ended RPG games. This means a major section of the game will depend on the choices that you make.

You can choose to save characters or let them die and that will impact the ending of the game. Decisions in Baldur’s Gate 3 have a butterfly effect which is one of the most fascinating aspects of this game. As such, one choice that you will come across is letting Sazza the Goblin live or die in the game.

A guide on what you should do has been presented in the following section.

Larian Studios Saving Sazza the Goblin is not worth in Baldur’s Gate 3

Is it worth saving Sazza the Goblin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, it is not worth saving Sazza the Goblin in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is especially true for a character who has a good alignment. This is because saving Sazza is considered an evil choice. Apart from that, siding with the Druids makes your life much easier than deciding to join hands with the Goblins.

Apart from that, none of your party members will approve if you decide to join hands with Goblins. In fact, most of the party members will feel disgusted the moment you decide to save Sazza. Therefore, it is pointless to try to save Sazza the Goblin. Lastly, saving Sazza does not have any impact when it comes to the decisions and choices of Goblins.

However, if you are interested in saving Sazza then it is better to do so in an evil character. This is because your character will feel good about it and will have no impact on what the rest of your party members think about the decision.

This concludes our guide for Sazza the Goblin in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

