Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to lose its early access status and get a full release in a few weeks’ time, as such, several players are interested to learn on whether the game will feature crossplay and cross-platform progression or not.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in this early access state back in 2020. Since then, the game has gone through a lot of changes and is finally ready for a full release in 2023.

Therefore, it is safe to say that players are excited about the game and are looking forward to diving into this massive RPG game. However, most players nowadays love to play with their friends across multiple platforms.

Hence, it is natural for these players to ask questions regarding crossplay and cross-platform progression. Here is what we know about these two aspects surrounding Baldur’s Gate.

Will Baldur’s Gate have crossplay?

The answer to whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will have crossplay is No. The game will not feature crossplay across PC and PS5, which are the two platforms it will be available on.

However, if you are on PC and playing either on Windows or on Mac, it seems like you will be able to play with each other irrespective of whether you are using GoG or Steam. Unfortunately, it does not look like you will be able to connect these systems with the PS5.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 feature cross-platform progression?

The answer to whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature cross-platform progression is Yes. This means you will have cross-save across PC, Mac, and PS5. Hence, you can switch between platforms at any time without losing your progression.

This concludes our guide for cross-platform progression and crossplay for Baldur’s Gate. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other game guides at Dexerto.

