Who are the Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG game filled with a large number of races that you can come across during your playthrough. One such race is the Githyanki and here is what we know about them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to leave Early Access and become a full-fledged game in August 2023. It is one of the most deep and detailed RPG games out there since it is directly based on Dungeons and Dragons.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, fans can expect a lot of races in the game that they will come across during their playthroughs. One such race that you will face in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Githyanki – but some companions show hostility towards this race, leaving many wondering why.

Here is what we know about the race in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Githyanki is a vengeful race in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guide to the Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3

Githyanki is a warrior race in Baldur’s Gate 3. These are often evil warriors from the Astral Plane, descending regularly onto the material plane to cause chaos and raid cities. During these raids, they are recognizable by their Silver Blades and Red Dragon Mounts.

Article continues after ad

The only thing that the Githyanki care about is the destruction of the Mind Flayers, which is likely why they’re so prolific in BG3. This is because the ancient empire of the Mind Flayers enslaved the Githyanki for millennia.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Githyanki have Base Racial Speed Trait, +1 Intelligence, +2 Strength, Light Armor Proficiency, Medium Armor Proficiency, Shortsword Proficiency, Longsword Proficiency, and Greatsword Proficiency. Apart from that, Githyanki can function really well as Eldritch Knights, Warlocks, and Wizards on account of the stats they possess.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t forget to check out some of our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained