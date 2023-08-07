Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Infernal Iron & how to use it

Infernal Iron is a rare material that you’ll discover while exploring the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. Our handy guide has everything you need on where to find Infernal Iron in the game and how you can put it to good use.

As you progress with the story of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll come across a rare metal called the Infernal Iron. You can find it often in all the chests and treasures scattered all over the world, and at first, it may seem they’re of no use as these metals don’t give out too much info right at the start.

However, you’ll find it immensely useful during The Hellion’s Heart, the companion quest after Karlach, a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian, has joined your party. With that said, here’s a rundown of everything on where to find Infernal Iron and how to use it in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Infernal Iron is a rare metal in the game.

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are five locations where you can find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Blighted Village

Gauntlet of Shar Dungeon

Shattered Sanctum

Underdark Grymforge

Zhentarim Hideout

Blighted Village

The Blighted Village will probably be the first time you find Infernal Iron. This place is located in the basement of the house on the north side of the settlement. Head over to the basement and grab the metal from the chest, but be careful as the chest explodes.

Gauntlet of Shar Dungeon

Gauntlet of Shar Dungeon is the second place where you can find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3. The depth of the dungeon is protected by Balthazar, a necromancer, and once you unlock the chest, you get the rare metal.

Shattered Sanctum

Shattered Sanctum is located in the Goblin Camp. Head over to the north side to find Dror Ragzlin, open the door behind him, and get all the loot that includes Infernal Iron.

Underdark Grymforge

Head over to the Underdark Grymforge area to start Stonemason Kith’s quest. You can reach this location by going to the Decrepit Village and taking the boats from there. Once you complete all the challenges given, you’ll earn a ton of rewards including Infernal Iron.

Zhentarim Hideout

Zhentarim Hideout is the fifth location in the game where you can find Infernal Iron. You can reach here by completing the “Find the Missing Shipment” quest, and once you’re inside, head north until you come across a couple of locked doors along with guards and some wolves. Once you defeat them, unlock the door on the extreme right, and open the chest on the right to get the rare metal.

Larian Studios Karlach is a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to start Karlach’s quest, The Hellion’s Heart. This metal is used to repair the overheating Infernal engine inside her body and for that, you need to:

Head over to Emerald Grove. Talk to Dammon, a Tiefling blacksmith. Give the Infernal Iron to Dammon so that he can repair Karlach’s Infernal engine.

This temporarily fixes her problem and you’ll come across Dammon again at Baldur’s Gate. Remember, Karlach needs to be in your party otherwise you won’t be able to apply the temporary fix to her engine.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about finding Infernal Iron in the game. For more about Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check our other content and guides:

