Best Cleric build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, spells, & more

Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a healing class and primarily functions as the support within the team. Here is a guide to Cleric builds within the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG, which means it is very easy to get lost on what to do and how to proceed. This is especially true in the case of builds where there is a so many classes within the game and even if you pick one you get lost in the plethora of sub-sections that they possess.

One such class that you will often come across is the Cleric. The resident healer can come in handy in boss fights and will often become key to overcoming difficult challenges.

A guide to Cleric class in Baldur’s Gate 3 including race, skills, spells, and other aspects has been discussed in the next few sections.

Cleric Build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

Contents

Best Race to choose for a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3

The races that you can choose for a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3 are as follows:

Half-Elf

Human

Both these classes offer Wisdom which is an essential aspect of playing as a Cleric. However, the best race to go for as a Cleric will be a Human as it offers a balance between Wisdom and Intelligence.

Best subclass for a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are quite a few subclasses that you can go for when playing as a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the best one to go for in this game is the Light subclass. This is because the Light subclass offers a mix of both damage as well as healing.

You should remember that at the end of the day dealing damage is important and solely focusing on healing can become frustrating at times.

Best Background for a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Cleric has some really good Backgrounds to choose from in this game

The best background that you can go for when playing as a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Acolyte. This is because you gain Insight and Religion as skills that synergize well with the Cleric class as a whole. However, apart from that, you should also go for the following skills:

History

Medicine

Persuasion

Best Deity for Cleric class in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Cleric class is one where you have to choose a Deity during character creation. The choice of a Deity can define how the world treats you within the game. Therefore, the safest option to go for here is Bahamut, who is the God of Justice and always treads upon the righteous path.

Best Spells for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are playing a Cleric then you need your spells to be useful. The spells that you should go for in Baldur’s Gate 3 are provided below:

Cantrip : Resistance

: Resistance Cantrip : Guidance

: Guidance Cantrip : Sacred Flame

: Sacred Flame Cantrip : Thaumaturgy

: Thaumaturgy Level 1 : Shield of Faith

: Shield of Faith Level 1 : Healing Word

: Healing Word Level 1 : Inflict Wounds

: Inflict Wounds Level 1 : Protection from Evil and Good

: Protection from Evil and Good Level 2: Radiance of Dawn

Radiance of Dawn Level 2 : Turn Undead

: Turn Undead Level 3 : Glyph of Warding

: Glyph of Warding Level 3 : Daylight

: Daylight Level 3: Revivify

Best Build for a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Human

Background: Acolyte

Skills: Relion, Insight

Ability Order from highest to lowest: Wisdom, Intelligence, Dexterity, Charisma, Constitution, Strength

Build layout:

Level Feature 1 Cantrips: Resistance, Guidance, Sacred Flame — Spells: Shield of Faith, Healing Word, Inflict Wounds, Protection from Evil and Good– Subclass: Light Domain 2 Spell: Radiance of Dawn 3 Spell: Scorching Ray, Flaming Sphere 4 Cantrips: Thaumaturgy — Ability Improvement: Wisdom +2 5 Spells: Revivify, Daylight

This concludes our guide for Cleric build in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

