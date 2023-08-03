Best Paladin build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Paladins are the pillars of Strength in Baldur’s Gate 3 as they are proficient with simple weapons, armor, and shields. So, if you’re looking for the best Paladin build, our guide has everything you need starting from their best races, skills, subclass, and a lot more.

The primary ability of the Paladin class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Strength, similar to other classes like the Fighter and Ranger. Their saving throw proficiencies are Wisdom and Charisma while specializing in simple and martial weapons, armor, and shields.

So, if you’re looking to fight with finesse and pure strength in the game, our guide has everything you need including the best race, subclass, background, skills, and more.

Best Race to choose for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Choosing the right Race for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 requires you to focus on two main abilities of the class: Strength and Charisma. With that in mind, here are some of the best races to choose for a Paladin:

Half-Elf

Human

Tiefling

We recommend choosing High Half-Elf or Mephistopheles Tiefling for the additional Fire Bolt or Mage Hand cantrips.

Best Subclass for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Oath of the Ancients is one of the best subclasses you can choose for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3. This subclass gives Healing Radiance, which can heal you and your allies by 5 hit points, making it a pretty helpful class action.

Best Background for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Paladins are melee specialists in Baldur’s Gate 3.

An ideal background for a Paladin would be a Soldier in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will grant you proficiency in Athletics and Intimidation, two essential skills for this class.

The Outlander background would also be a solid secondary choice as it focuses on Athletics and Survival.

Best Spells for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best spells for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Level 1 : Command

: Command Level 1 : Compelled Duel

: Compelled Duel Level 1 : Shield of Faith

: Shield of Faith Level 2 : Heroism

: Heroism Level 2 : Protection from Evil and Good

: Protection from Evil and Good Level 2: Magic Weapon

Best build for a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: High Half-Elf

Skills: Athletics, Insight, Intimidation

Subclass: Oath of the Ancients

Background: Soldier

Ability order from highest to lowest: Strength, Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity, Wisdom, Intelligence

Best Paladin build:

Level Feature 1 Actions: Lay on Hands, Divine Sense — Subclass: Oath of the Ancients 2 Spells: Command, Compelled Duel — Fighting Style: Duelling 3 Spell: Shield of Faith 4 Spell: Heroism, Protection from Evil and Good — Feat: Athlete 5 Spells: Magic Weapon

So, there you have it, that’s how to build the best Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3. While waiting for the full game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

