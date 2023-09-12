Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you let Astarion drink your blood?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG which means the game offers scenarios where you’ll need to make choices. One such choice is letting Astarion drink your blood and here’s a guide on whether you should let him or not.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game involving multiple NPCs revolving around you at all times. As such, they will offer you quests and provide choices that will ultimately decide the course of your playthrough.

One such choice that you will face in the game is Astarion trying to drink your blood at one particular time. As it happens there are a few things you have to consider when it comes to making this choice as there are a few pros and cons to it.

Larian Studios Astarion’s Blood drinking is a complicated situation in the game.

Is it worth letting Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The answer to whether it is worth it to let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3 is complicated. This is because it will ultimately depend on the player as there are a few pros and cons pertaining to this situation.

Firstly, in order for this situation to arise, you need to go to your camp after meeting Astarion for the first time. If you let him drink your blood, he’ll start trusting you more and his romance options will be enabled. Apart from that, Vampire Bite will be unlocked in his arsenal.

However, letting him drink blood will lead to a debuff called Bloodless. If you let Astraion drink too much, it will lead to the death of your character. You can obviously revive yourself, but it is one of the few situations that can arise.

You can also deny Astarion from drinking your blood. This will lead to him getting displeased about the whole situation. He will instead go hunting and drink blood regardless and unlock Vampire Bite.

Lastly, you can drive a stake inside Astarion’s heart if you want. This will lead to his death which will put an end to his questline.

This concludes our guide on whether you should let Astarion drink your blood or not. If you found it informative do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

