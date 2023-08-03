Best Monk build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Monks hit hard, fast, and tactically, dealing incredible damage to any enemy they come across – but they can only do this with the right build. So, here’s the best Monk build in Baldur’s Gate 3 including the ideal race, subclass, and more.

With so many classes and races in Baldur’s Gate 3, choosing the right combination can be pretty tricky, especially when it can alter how you play and the game’s story. The monk is no different, commanding a careful choice of race, subclass, background, and more.

So, to help you make the best character possible, here’s our recommendation for the best Monk build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Contents

Larian Studios

Best race to choose for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are quite a few to choose from when playing a Monk as each can grant you a different way of playing:

Drow (Stealth)

Lightfoot Halfling (Lucky)

Wood Half-Elf (More movement speed)

Half-Orc (Relentless Endurance & Savage Attacks)

We recommend using the Wood Half-Elf for your Monk. This is due to the increased movement speed, Darkvision, and advantage on charmed saving throws.

Best subclass for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best subclass for the Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3 is undeniably the Way of the Shadow. It’s extremely powerful due to the power of stealth in the game and will work perfectly in battle and while exploring.

On top of this, it works perfectly with the use of spells, adding a new layer to the character that grants it even more power.

Best background for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

For a Monk as stealthy and sneaky as this one, the Urchin background is the best decision. It’ll grant you proficiency in Stealth and Sleight of Hand, two fantastic Dexterity skills.

Other than those, it’s worth looking to gain proficiency in these skills:

Insight

Acrobatics

History

Best build for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Wood Half-Elf

Background: Urchin

Skills: Insight, Acrobatics

Ability order from highest to lowest: Dexterity, Constitution, Strength, Wisdom, Charisma, Intelligence

Best Monk build:

Level Features 1 Unarmored Defense — Martial Arts — Flurry of Blows 2 Ki — Unarmored Movement — Patient Defense — Step of the Wind 3 Ability Increase: Dexterity — Slow Fall 4 — 5 —

As we level up we’ll update this article to include more features.

So there you have it, that’s the best build for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3. While getting your perfect character ready, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

