All Baldur’s Gate 3 classes & subclasses

There are tons of classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 allowing you to approach a situation or battle however you choose. So, here are all the classes and subclasses available in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a pretty intense storyline, with some even more intense character creation details. There are tons of races to choose from and a revamped design tool, and that’s without touching on the many classes you can choose from.

Such classes will dictate how your game goes, and how you deal with combat and choice-related situations. On top of that, your subclass will help form you as a character and keep your designs new, fun, and powerful. So, here are all the classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what they mean in the first place.

All Classes & Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios There are tons of classes to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As of the game’s full launch, there are 12 classes to choose from, which are all the primary classes from Dungeons & Dragons. Each class has a subclass, which you’ll need to choose at level three, so it’s a decision you can take your time over.

Each class and its respective subclasses have been listed below:

Barbarian : Fighter with lots of hit points Subclasses : Wildheart, Berserker, Wild Magic

: Fighter with lots of hit points Bard : Musician with magic Subclasses : College of Valour, College of Lore, College of Sword

: Musician with magic Cleric : Religious fighter who works best as a healer Subclasses : Knowledge Domain, Life Domain, Light Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, Trickery Domain, War Domain

: Religious fighter who works best as a healer Druid : Magic-heavy creature of nature, can also transform into animals Subclasses : Circle of the Land, Circle of the Moon, Circle of the Spores

: Magic-heavy creature of nature, can also transform into animals Fighter : A proficient fighter who deals strategic hits, like a soldier Subclasses : Champion, Eldritch Knight, Battle Master, Champion

: A proficient fighter who deals strategic hits, like a soldier Monk : Instead of using swords, they use martial weapons like fists Subclasses : Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, Way of Shadow

: Instead of using swords, they use martial weapons like fists Paladin : Similar to a Cleric, a religious fighter but with a focus on damage Subclasses : Oathbreaker, Oath of Devotion, Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Vengeance

: Similar to a Cleric, a religious fighter but with a focus on damage Ranger : Archers or ranged attacks with a focus on nature Subclasses : Beast Master, Hunter, Gloom Stalker

: Archers or ranged attacks with a focus on nature Rogue : Thieves, they prioritize stealth and speed, dealing huge damage Subclasses : Assassin, Arcane Trickster, Thief

: Thieves, they prioritize stealth and speed, dealing huge damage Sorcerer : A spellcaster with magic in their blood rather than through a book Subclasses : Draconic Bloodline, Wild Magic, Storm Sorcery

: A spellcaster with magic in their blood rather than through a book Warlock : A spellcaster who got their magic from an otherworldly source Subclasses : Archfey, The Fiend, The Great Old One

: A spellcaster who got their magic from an otherworldly source Wizard : A spellcaster who can learn their magic and practice it from books. Subclasses : Abjuration, Conjuration, Divination, Enchantment, Evocation, Necromancy, Illusion, Transmutation

: A spellcaster who can learn their magic and practice it from books.

What are Classes & Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Larian Studios While only a few classes are available in Early Access, plenty more are on the way.

Classes are essentially roles you’ll play in Baldur’s Gate 3. Your class chooses how you go about combat and social interactions, allowing you to approach each situation differently.

For example, in a combat situation, a Barbarian will likely rage and rush into the battle, whereas a Rogue will sneak behind the enemy, surprising them, and a Wizard will cast a spell on the creature, dealing damage or causing them to be paralyzed.

Once you’ve chosen a class, at level three you’ll be instructed to choose a Subclass. These are specializations of such a class, with the player needing to choose a certain path. These paths will grant you alternate abilities.

Take a Rogue, when they hit level three, they can choose to become an Assassin, Thief, or Arcane Trickster. An Assassin prefers to sneak through the shadows to get the drop on an enemy, while an Arcane Trickster will use magic to manipulate a situation in their favor.

So, there you have it, those are all the available Classes and Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3. While choosing your perfect match, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

