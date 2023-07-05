Baldur’s Gate 3 is an upcoming Dungeons and Dragons-inspired game that’s full of action and you may need to revive characters from time to time, so here’s exactly how to do so in the game.

The highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release soon but fans have already got their hands on the game thanks to its early access period. The Dungeon and Dragons-inspired title sees players create a character (or several characters!) before forming a party with either A.I companions or your friends in a co-op experience.

On your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be battling a lot of classic D&D monsters including Imps, Owlbears, and the deadly Mind Flayers. In order to survive the more challenging ordeals you may have to revive characters from time to time so it’s important to know exactly how this works in the game.

With that in mind, here’s how to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios

How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a couple of different ways for players to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and we’ve detailed them both below.

Use a Scroll of Revivfy

One way to bring a character back to life in Baldur’s Gate 3 is by using a Scroll of Revivfy. These can be used if one of your allies falls in battle and it will instantly revive them. Any character in the game can use the spell as long as they have the item in their inventory.

When you’re ready to use it, simply navigate to your inventory and use the Scroll of Revivfy like you would use any other item. After the spell has been cast, an AoE will appear on the screen, simply select your fallen teammate and they will come back to life.

Speak to the Hooded Skeleton

Another way you can revive characters in the game is through the Hooded Skeleton. Before this option becomes available, however, you’ll need to free him in the ‘Overgrown Ruins’ quest and then he’ll join your camp. Follow the steps below to revive a character via the Talkative Skeleton:

If a character has died in battle, wait until the battle is over and then fast-travel to your camp. Talk to the Hooded Skeleton by the beach. He’ll offer to revive any character for you at a cost of 200 gold. Once the transaction has been made, your ally will be fully revived and respawn at camp ready to go out on another quest!

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

