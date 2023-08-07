Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Arcane Tower

The Arcane Tower is a curious location that needs activating in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re struggling or need some detailed advice, we’ve got you covered with our quick and handy guide.

Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launched to massive fanfare and widespread praise. It categorically smashed Steam records and became one of the biggest launches of a game in recent memory. There are so many contributing reasons as to why this is the case, but the game’s density and complexity of its content is likely a key factor.

Article continues after ad

There are tons of quests and there is plenty of side content to enjoy. One aspect that players will likely encounter is the Arcane Tower. The giant mystical tower needs some TLC to bring it up to code, and you’ll need to jump through some hoops to bring some life into it.

Larian Studios

How to solve the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

To get the Arcane Tower working in Baldur’s Gate 3, players will need to turn on the Generator located at the bottom of the building.

Article continues after ad

While the act itself is quite straightforward, the work you need to do beforehand is not as easy. To simplify this for you, here’s a step-by-step guide:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Enter the Arcane Tower. Head out to the nearest ledge and begin making your way down the tower using other side platforms and mushrooms or an appropriate spell such as Feather Fall. Once you reach the bottom, head over to the glowing tree and acquire some Sussur Bloom. You now need to enter the basement via one of two ways – either lockpick the main door or enter through a side pipe using magic and abilities that allow you to squeeze through tiny objects. When you reach the inside, go to the Power Generator and place a Sussur Petal on it that will activate the Arcane Tower for you!

The fires of the building should be reactivated and the tower will now have a nice calming blue tone to it, signaling that the Arcane Tower is fully operational once more.

For even more on Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, we have a ton of other great guides for you to help you on your way in the Forgotten Realms:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?