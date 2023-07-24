How to beat the Phase Spider Matriarch in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a plethora of big-time boss fights, and the Phase Spider Matriarch is one of them. The titanic, eight-legged foe has the potential to cause some big issues for players, and that’s why we’ve whipped up this handy guide to get you through the fight.

2023 is a stacked year when it comes to top-down RPG games. Diablo 4 has already got off to a hot start, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is now closing in on its full release after a long and successful early access period. Long-time BG fans have come back for the third full entry in the franchise, and it features another array of stacked classes and abilities.

Picking the right one will help you in your conquest to finish the game. But you will have some issues along the way – we’re looking at you Phase Spider Matriarch. This fearsome creature not only looks intimidating, but it actually is too!

Larian Studios

How to defeat the Phase Spider Matriarch tips

To overcome the Phase Spider Matriarch, it’s recommended that Baldur’s Gate 3 players acquire the Spiderstep Boots, destroy spider eggs, and make use of the giant pit.

Spiderstep Boots

Before you even consider taking on the Phase Spider Matriarch, you should make it a priority to acquire the Spiderstep Boots. This uncommon item allows you to withstand web attacks from Spiders and also allows you to traverse web-covered surfaces.

It goes without saying that both of these will become issues if you don’t have the boots equipped. You can find them in the Whispering Depths location using the following coordinates: X:-510 Y:-400.

Spider Eggs

Another pre-fight measure you need to take with this boss is its eggs. It may seem cruel, but if you want to improve your odds of besting this beast, you’ll need to destroy the spider’s eggs. Sneak into the area, ideally with a Rogue, and try to take out the eggs.

There are three different groups of eggs to worry about, and even if the fight begins and the boss’s health bar appears, concentrate your efforts on destroying those eggs to decrease the number of spiders you’ll have to face.

The Pit

During the course of the fight, keep your distance. Using spells and ranged attacks is your best bet. But you should also concentrate your efforts on knocking the big spider into the giant hole in the middle of the room.

The key to doing this is using attacks with knockback effects to push the spider toward the pit. If you can pull this off, you’ll get an instant TKO and be able to move on in Baldur’s Gate 3.

