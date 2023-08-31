How to find the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Nightsong is a pretty long quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here is a guide on how to find the Nightsong and the exact steps that you need to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite complex when it comes to quests and how it deals with its characters. There are times when a quest can start early but its conclusion will be reached much later in the game.

The quest pertaining to the Nightsong is similar in that regard and you will often feel confused about what to do and how to proceed. Fortunately, there is a clear-cut route that will take you to the end of this quest and provide a definitive conclusion.

A guide to the Nightsong quest and all its related details has been presented in the following section.

Larian Studios The Nightsong quest is a long one in Baldur”s Gate 3

Guide to the Nightsong quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to find the Nightsong you will have to keep track of the quest all the way from Act I. The steps you need to follow from start to finish have been presented below:

Begin the Find the Nightsong quest in Act I. The quest can be picked up from Liam in Druid Grove. Make your way to the Goblin Camp. Proceed through the area and defeat Princess Gut. Travel deep into the ruins until you reach the bodyguard. Go beyond the bodyguard to a secret room and solve the puzzle. This will grant you access to the Underdark. Start Act 2 and reach Last Light Inn. Travel to Thorm Mausoleum from towards the south end of the Inn. Reach the Gauntlet of Shar where you will find the Nightsong. Defeat the boss Balthazar before proceeding any further. Solve the puzzle of the area and you will finally come face to face with the Nightsong.

This is where the situation gets complicated. You can kill the Nightsong on your own. If you do that, Shadowheart will permanently leave your party. You can let Shadowheart kill the Nightsong which will bring drastic changes to her personality and block out her romance options.

Lastly, you can make sure that Shadowheart does not kill the Nightsong. This will keep her the same but will also make sure that the romance options are open for you. It will also help you learn all the secrets about Shadowheart.

