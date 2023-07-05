Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its character creation, allowing players the chance to explore different classes, looks, and of course, races. So, here are all the playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3 and their abilities.

Sure, creating a character is pretty fun in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. You get to choose a name, stats, a class, and ultimately design your character to perfection. However, when implementing the likes of classes and more specifically races, some pretty tricky decisions can come up.

Article continues after ad

This is primarily due to the fact that each race comes with its own abilities, making them either a bad or good fit for your chosen class. So, to help you figure out which race to choose, here are all the available choices and what abilities they grant you.

Larian Studios There are tons of elements to put into your character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All races available in Baldur’s Gate 3, abilities & best class

Altogether, there are 11 different races to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3. Each race comes with its own perks, abilities, and features, meaning your choice certainly matters in comparison to your class.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the races and their abilities so you can choose wisely:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Drow

Ability: +1 Charisma and +2 Dexterity

+1 Charisma and +2 Dexterity Racial Feature: Base Racial Speed, Fey Ancestry, Superior Darkvision, Proficiency in Rapier, Shortsword, and Hand Crossbow

Base Racial Speed, Fey Ancestry, Superior Darkvision, Proficiency in Rapier, Shortsword, and Hand Crossbow Best Class: Rogue, Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard

Dragonborn

Ability : +2 Strength and +1 Charisma

: +2 Strength and +1 Charisma Racial Feature: Draconic Ancestry and Base Racial Speed

Draconic Ancestry and Base Racial Speed Best Class: Paladin, Fighter, Warlock

Dwarf

Ability : +2 Constitution

: +2 Constitution Racial Feature: Darkvision, Dwarven Resilience, Proficiency in Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer

Darkvision, Dwarven Resilience, Proficiency in Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer Best Class: Barbarian, Fighter, Paladin

Elf

Ability : +2 Dexterity

: +2 Dexterity Racial Feature: Darkvision, Keen Senses, Fey Ancestry, Proficiency in Longsword, Shortsword, Longbow, and Shortbow

Darkvision, Keen Senses, Fey Ancestry, Proficiency in Longsword, Shortsword, Longbow, and Shortbow Best Class: Ranger, Fighter, Rogue

Githyanki

Larian Studios While not always trusted, this is a great race to try out.

Ability : +1 Intelligence and + 2 Strength

: +1 Intelligence and + 2 Strength Racial Feature: Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand Conjuration Cantrip, Choice of skill proficiency, Base Racial Speed, Proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shortsword, Longsword, and Greatsword

Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand Conjuration Cantrip, Choice of skill proficiency, Base Racial Speed, Proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shortsword, Longsword, and Greatsword Best Class: Wizard, Barbarian, Fighter, Paladin

Gnome

Ability : +2 Intelligence

: +2 Intelligence Racial Feature: Gnome Cunning

Gnome Cunning Best Class: Wizard

Halfling

Ability : +2 Dexterity

: +2 Dexterity Racial Feature: Lucky

Lucky Best Class: Rogue

Half-Elf

Ability : +2 Charisma and +2 Ability to one other ability of your choice

: +2 Charisma and +2 Ability to one other ability of your choice Racial Feature: Fey Ancestry and Darkvision

Fey Ancestry and Darkvision Best Class: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard, Paladin

Human

Ability : +1 Strength, + 1 Dexterity, +1 Constitution, +1 Intelligence, +1 Wisdom, and +1 Charisma

: +1 Strength, + 1 Dexterity, +1 Constitution, +1 Intelligence, +1 Wisdom, and +1 Charisma Racial Feature: Base Racial Speed

Base Racial Speed Best Class: Any

Half-Orc

Ability : +2 Strength and +1 Constitution

: +2 Strength and +1 Constitution Racial Feature: Base Racial Speed, Darkvision, Relentless Endurance, Menacing, Savage Attacks

Base Racial Speed, Darkvision, Relentless Endurance, Menacing, Savage Attacks Best Class: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin, Cleric

Tiefling

Ability : Depends on Subrace Asmodeus Tiefling: +1 Intelligence and +2 Charisma Mephistopheles Tiefling : +1 Intelligence and +2 Charisma Zariel Tiefling: +1 Strength and +2 Charisma

: Depends on Subrace Racial Feature: Darkvision and Hellish Resistance

Darkvision and Hellish Resistance Best Class: Bard, Warlock, Wizard, Paladin

There you have it, those are all the available races in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what abilities they give you. While choosing your next character, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences