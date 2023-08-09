Best Baldur’s Gate 3 graphics settings on PC

Looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 PC graphics settings to boost your FPS and performance? We’ve assembled a handy list that includes several performance profiles, depending on your hardware.

Looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings on PC might be a tricky task for those looking to play the title on aged hardware, or if you want to target a higher resolution. But, we’ve tested the game across three different devices to build out a list of the best settings that could net you more FPS while traversing The Forgotten Realms.

The system requirements of Baldur’s Gate 3 itself are not too taxing, and the game is even more than playable on the Steam Deck. But, if you are looking to eke out every last bit of performance from the system, we’ve got your back.

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings

API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 V-Sync: Disabled (If you have a 120Hz+ panel)

Disabled (If you have a 120Hz+ panel) Maximum Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Model quality: High

High Detail distance: Medium

Medium Instance distance: Medium

Medium Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Anisotropic x16

Anisotropic x16 Animation level of detail: High

High Slow HDD mode: Off

Off Dynamic crowds: Enabled

Enabled Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cloud quality: Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Performance

Performance AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off FidelityFX Sharpening: Off

Off Sharpness: Default

Default Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled Depth of field: Circular

Circular Depth of field quality: Quarter

Quarter God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

We’re going to be targeting a modest system, playing the title at 1080p at around 60 FPS. The system that we used to test this with was a lower-end gaming laptop, featuring 16GB of RAM, an intel Core i5-11400H, and an RTX 3050 4GB GPU.

So, if your desktop matches or outperforms those specs, you can expect higher FPS in-game. We also disabled Larian Launcher to make sure that it was not somehow hamstringing performance. We observed over 60FPS performance with our humble, somewhat VRAM-limited machine with these settings, and recommend that you select the “Medium” preset and then tinker with settings from there.

We recommend using an Nvidia-based system here, as you also get access to DLSS, and its performance mode looked fantastic on our 1080p display. If you have an AMD-based system, we wouldn’t really recommend using FSR In order to play the game, as it just serves to make the image blurry. However, developer Larian Studios has committed to including it in the game in a future update.

These settings should be the best settings for most people looking to get into the game, but if you have a high-end rig, feel free to whack everything straight to ultra. Any relatively modern gaming PC should attain 60FPS or above performance with these settings at 1080p.

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings for performance & high FPS

If you are looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings to push your FPS higher into the triple digits, or if you are using a particularly low-end system, you might find some luck by cranking the following settings down. These will also apply to systems like the Steam Deck, too.

API : DirectX11

: DirectX11 Model quality : Low

: Low Texture quality : Low

: Low Texture filtering: Trilinear

Trilinear Shadow quality : Low

: Low Fog quality : Low

: Low Supersampling : DLSS Performance / FSR Ultra Quality

: DLSS Performance / FSR Ultra Quality Ambient occlusion: Off

For the rest of your settings, you may need to tailor it to your specific gaming setup, as a Steam Deck will vastly differ from a PC running a 2060. In particular, you can opt to choose higher texture quality, so long as your GPU’s VRAM allows for it.

Regardless, all of these settings are very impactful on overall performance and could help you reach a playable framerate, or break into the triple digits, if you are using Nvidia drivers, as the company has boasted.

What is the best GPU for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Right now, we think that the best GPU for Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RTX 4060 Ti, or RTX 3060 Ti. These graphics cards are not the highest-end in the world, but will manage to run the game admirably at high resolutions with high framerates to match.

