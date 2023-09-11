Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with secrets, but few are as tricky to solve as the Doppelganger in your camp. So, here’s how to uncover the Doppelganger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

By the time many players have reached Baldur’s Gate in this expansive game, they may label themselves pretty knowledgeable regarding the companions. Thankfully, most are unique and extremely lovable, which means surely you’d be able to spot anything wrong with them or their design. Right?

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, especially when one has been taken and replaced by a Doppelganger. Designed to fit perfectly into the design of another person, Shapeshifters and Doppelgangers are extremely tricky to locate, which is exactly what the player must do in Bg3. So, to help you out, here’s how to find the Doppelganger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to find the Doppelganger in Baldur’s Gate 3

To start the Doppelganger element of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to wait until you get to Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, where you’ll meet Lord Enver Gortash. After speaking with him, he’ll ask you if you want to form an alliance.

It doesn’t matter whether you choose to accept or reject, for Gortash will quickly reveal that there’s a Shapeshifter in your camp, posing as a Doppelganger to one of your companions or NPCs.

From then on, it’s up to you to find out who the Doppelganger is, which can be much harder than many think.

Who’s the Doppelganger in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Frustratingly, no matter how much you chat with your companions, you can’t truly tell who the Doppelganger is.

The only way to find out who the Doppelganger is is to wait until Orin reveals herself to you, which happens when you go into the Sewers in the Lower City.

Head there and you’ll find Orin, appearing as one of your party members who will reveal herself shortly after, asking for an alliance.

It’s up to you whether you choose to accept or reject this offer, but you’ll want to instantly start looking for where the companion she posed as actually is, or else they’ll quickly die.

There you have it, that's how to find the Doppelganger in Baldur's Gate 3.

