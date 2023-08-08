Is Baldur’s Gate 3 turn-based?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG game that features a deep and intricately developed combat system. Some players are wondering whether it is a turn-based game or not and a discussion regarding the same has been provided in this article.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite an expansive game and its combat can be complex, especially for a new player. There are several spells, weapons, abilities, cantrips, potions, and several other facets you need to take care of while you are engaging in battle.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one more aspect that makes these fights even more difficult to maneuver. This is something that new players will find the most confusing, but once you understand the details, it makes Baldur’s Gate 3 one of the most fun games out there.

Here is a discussion on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is turn-based or not.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 features turn-based combat

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have turn-based combat?

The question as to whether Baldur’s Gate 3 have turn-based combat is Yes. In this game, every ally and enemy will take turns and during those moments there is nothing you can do. If it is your enemy’s turn, you will have to stand and take a hit.

Article continues after ad

However, there are ways to deal with this. The turn-based does not mean you have to launch an attack every turn. You can use your turn to heal or increase your defense. This way you can reduce the damage you take before launching a devastating blow on the enemy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overall, it involves a lot of thinking about how you approach combat, especially against difficult bosses. This is something that not everyone enjoys as it does take away your freedom in combat. However, others love it as it adds a lot of complexity and depth to the combat of Baldur’s Gate 3 which in turn keeps the game fresh even towards the end-game.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is turn-based or not. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?