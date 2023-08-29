Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Sinister Door in Szarr Palace

Struggling to open the Sinister Door in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Szarr Palace? Well, here’s everything you need to know, including where you can find its ‘keys’.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled with tricky puzzles and questionable locations – but few are as tough and questionable as the Sinister Door in the Szarr Palace. It’s a mysterious door filled with indecipherable script and a seemingly unopenable lock.

However, as every BG3 or D&D player knows, nothing’s ever fully locked. As it goes with plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3’s puzzles, all you need is to find the right equipment and all will become easy. So, here’s how to open the Sinister Door in Cazadores Palace.

Before you head into the Szarr Palace or try to open the Sinister Door we recommend having Astarion in your party. It’ll help you avoid combats occasionally and will also give you some helpful insight into the rooms around you.

How to open the Sinister Door in Cazadores Palace

To open the Sinister Door in the Szarr Palace you’ll need two components: the Szarr Signet Ring and the Kozakuran Dictionary. Here’s how to get each item.

Where to find the Kozakuran Dictionary

To find the Kozakuran Dictionary, stand at the Sinister Door and head through the curtains on the left. Then, follow the set of stairs down to the “kennels” which Astarion will tell you is where the Vampire Spawn are punished.

Before heading into the Kennels, look for the first room on the left with black and green tendrils on it. You’ll need to be mindful of the Necrotic cloud inside – but once you’re in, look in the Wardrobe beneath the painting of the butterfly, the book will be in there.

Where to find the Szarr Signet Ring

To find the Szarr Signet Ring many may be surprised to find out that you don’t have to pry it off Cazadore’s body after a battle, instead, you’ll want to go from the room you found the book in and head down the hall.

To the right is a hidden door, so keep your eyes peeled. Go through the hidden door into the Kennel and you’ll find a mand named Godey, who’s invisible and will likely ambush you unless you have Astarion with you, then he’ll talk to you. All you need to do is pass your Persuasion, Intimidation, or Deception check and you can get the Signet Ring.

If all else fails, you can take him down in battle, and the Ring will be in his inventory.

Once you’ve done this, you can head back to the Sinister Door and interact with it using your two items and the door will open with ease.

So, there you have it, that’s how to open the Sinister Door in the Szarr Palace in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing yourself for the rest of the Palace, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

