Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements: Recommended and minimum specs

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a full release in the coming months after being in Early Access since 2020, therefore, a guide to the PC system requirements for Baldur’s Gate has been provided below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been quite popular ever since it got its early access back in 2020. However, the game has been consistently changing with several updates over the past 3 years.

The game is set to get a full release in the coming months, which means that it is time to take a look at the PC requirements. The game is available for PC on Steam and you can buy it right away if you want.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements for full release are available

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel I5 4690/ AMD FX 8350

Intel I5 4690/ AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/ RX 480 (4 GB+ VRAM)

Nvidia GTX 970/ RX 480 (4 GB+ VRAM) Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

The minimum system requirements look pretty good. The processor and graphics requirements are quite low if you look at it off 2023 standards. The RAM requirement is also quite good as 8 GB is a bare minimum in the current day and age.

Recommended Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel i7 8700K/ AMD R5 3600

: Intel i7 8700K/ AMD R5 3600 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : Nvidia 2600 Super/ RX 5600 XT (8 GB+ VRAM)

: Nvidia 2600 Super/ RX 5600 XT (8 GB+ VRAM) Direct X : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

The recommended requirements are quite hefty. The processor requirement is pretty good, but you need 16 GB of RAM to run the game. Apart from that, you need 8 GB or more VRAM which is very high even by modern standards.

Hence, this concludes our guide for PC system requirements for Baldur’s Gate. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other games at Dexerto.

