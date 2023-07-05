Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a full release in August 2023 after remaining in early access since 2020. As such, here is a look at whether Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a single-player experience or not.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG game filled with interesting areas and plenty of challenging enemies. However, some players want to experience that while playing solo while others want to enjoy it with their friends.

Therefore, it’s natural that players want to know whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is a single-player game or not. As it happens, the answer to this question is a bit complicated and the explanation cannot be provided in a line or two.

So, here is a discussion on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is a single-player or not.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer single-player gameplay

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be single-player?

Baldur’s Gate 3 upon release will offer both single-player as well as multiplayer co-op. In Baldur’s Gate 3, your party will be comprised of 4 players. If you decide to play in single-player mode then you will be controlling your own character and you will be followed by your NPC companions.

However, if you want to play in multiplayer co-op, then each of the characters in your party will be controlled by your friends. In short, the experience will be completely different depending on how many are playing on the same game.

That being said, single-player is a completely viable option and you should have no trouble clearing most of the content in the game.

This concludes our guide for Baldur’s Gate single-player. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other game guides at Dexerto.

