Best multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 tier list

Multiclassing in Baldur’s Gate 3 can take your game to new heights, or it can make the experience so much harder. So, here are the best multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can be as powerful as possible.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players do almost anything they want. You can choose to battle everything that moves, escape every combat, or interact with everything you find. Another key element of the expansive game is the ability to create a great character.

Article continues after ad

From the character creation to the separate classes, it’s clear very few characters are the same. However, one aspect many don’t touch is the ability to multiclass. So, to help you out, here are the best multiclass options in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

All classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Currently, there are 12 different classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, each with its own specialty and great multiclass pairing:

Baldur’s Gate 3 class tier list

S = The best muliclasses to play. They work particularly well with each other and usually complement each other’s styles.

The best muliclasses to play. They work particularly well with each other and usually complement each other’s styles. A = These multiclasses are great to play. Some may not complement each other’s stats, but they bring something new and powerful to the game.

These multiclasses are great to play. Some may not complement each other’s stats, but they bring something new and powerful to the game. B = While not the best multiclass in the game, they can provide something new, if you’re looking for a certain aspect.

While not the best multiclass in the game, they can provide something new, if you’re looking for a certain aspect. F = They’re not particularly effective and will likely make the game harder.

Tier Multiclass S Paladin / Warlock — Fighter / Barbarian — Sorcerer / Warlock A Cleric / Sorcerer — Rogue / Ranger — Fighter / Monk / Rogue — Bard / Rogue B Rogue / Ranger / Fighter — Monk / Cleric F All classes

S-Tier

Larian Studios

Paladin / Warlock

Sure, they kind of contradict each other, but this multiclass can be a fantastically powerful build if you’re tactical about it. Both grant you a few spells while mainly prioritizing the up-close melee attacking.

Article continues after ad

Combine all this with the Pact of the Blase and your smites and you have an extremely proficient attacker with the use of spells to make those hits even more deadly. Then, if you get far away, use that Eldritch Blast.

Fighter / Barbarian

This multiclass is one of the easiest to do in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Barbarian and Fighter were pretty much made for each other, with both having the same stats and each bringing something new to the multiclass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Fighter brings a high AC, good health, and different attacks, along with action surge. The Barbarian brings fantastic health, Rage, and resistance to most damage, making you an unstoppable force of tactical rage.

Sorcerer / Warlock

This class combination is fantastically powerful in Dungeons & Dragons and that extends to Baldur’s Gate, even if some of the spells aren’t in the game.

They both use Charisma and the Sorcerer addition will give your Warlock more spells and better ways to use them thanks to Metamagic. Alternatively, the Warlock addition grants you a higher AC, more health, and the beloved Eldritch Blast – a win-win.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A-Tier

Larian Studios

Cleric / Sorcerer

Combining the Tempest Cleric and a Sorcerer can make a pretty powerful build, so long as you’re careful about your battles. You’ll get access to some handy spells, and grab that armor and weapon proficiency which can save your squishy Sorcerer if you get into a tight spot.

However, the Sorcerer isn’t always known for having the most powerful buffs, leaving you with a good amount of spells, some useful healing, and not much else. It’s great for spellcasters, but not for melee.

Article continues after ad

Rogue / Ranger

The Rogue and Ranger are an ideal combination thanks to the gaps in the Rogue’s class. Sure, you can deal some good damage from a distance with your sneak attack, but when that doesn’t apply, your ranged damage does little to nothing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This is where the Ranger comes in. It fills that small gap with more versatile hits and a little more damage, bringing your Rogue into a versatile fighting machine.

Article continues after ad

Fighter / Monk / Rogue

This is probably the best triple multiclass option in Baldur’s Gate 3, probably because it doesn’t pile any more than one level into the Fighter, which is solely there to get heavy armor and shield proficiency.

We suggest opting for one level in Fighter, eight levels in Monk, and three levels in Rogue, with the Tavern Brawler, Open Hand, and Theif subclasses respectively. With this, you’ll get some fantastic mobility, insane damage, and tons of proficiencies to tie it all off.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bard / Rogue

This multiclass kind of capitalizes on the Sharpshooter feat bug, which grants you a benefit of the +10 damage without enduring the -5 to hit. If you combine an 8th-level Bard with a 4th-level Rogue then you have an overwhelming amount of proficiencies, some fantastic weapons skills, and all the useful spells that come with the Bard.

Combine that with the additional bonus action from the Rogue and you have an extremely powerful ranged attacker.

Article continues after ad

B-Tier

Larian Studios

Rogue / Ranger / Fighter

In Dungeons & Dragons, you can get some good situations out of multiclassing three times – but that’s when you get to level 20. With Baldur’s Gate 3’s max level being 12, it can be tough to get the most out of each class.

Article continues after ad

Sure, they can complement each other with the sneak attack, action surge, and ranged damage, but it’s far too complicated for what it’s worth.

Monk / Cleric

The Monk isn’t particularly multiclass-friendly. It works fine with the Cleric, or other classes, but doesn’t bring enough to make it worth it in most cases. After all, there’s not much use punching the enemy when you have proficiencies like the Cleric.

Article continues after ad

It’s fun to experiment with this build, but don’t expect it to live up to the likes of other Cleric multiclasses.

F-Tier

All Classes

If you’re looking to multiclass using all the available classes, then you’re in for a challenging time. You won’t get anything good from this and we highly recommend against it. But, if you want a mixed-up character who can do a tiny bit of everything, go for it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it, those are the best multiclass options in Baldur’s Gate 3. While leveling up your character, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?

Article continues after ad