Best Druid build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Looking to create the best Druid possible in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, here’s our pick for the best Druid build in Baldur’s Gate 3 including the ideal race, skills, subclass, spells, and more.

In Dungeons & Dragons, Druids are often labeled as one of the most powerful classes out there. This is no different in Baldur’s Gate 3, but as per usual, it all depends on how you want to build your character. After all, certain races are made for certain classes, and choosing from all those spells can be pretty tricky.

So, with that in mind, here’s the best Druid build in Baldur’s Gate 3 with advice on the best race, subclass, spells, skills, and more.

Best race to choose for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ultimately, there are three races you can choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you want to make the best Druid you can:

Human : + 1 to all stats

: + 1 to all stats Wood Elf: +2 Dexterity / + 1 Wisdom

+2 Dexterity / + 1 Wisdom Gold Dwarf: +2 Constitution / + 1 Wisdom

However, we recommend using the Gold Dwarf since Constitution will be the primary stat for your health, and with the addition of Dwarven Toughness, you’ll be a lot stronger in battle. Although the second best definitely goes to Wood Elf for the same Wisdom increase and proficiency in stealth.

Best subclass for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are currently two subclasses for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the best subclass you can choose has to be the Circle of the Moon.

This is the subclass that grants players the ability to Wild Shape as a bonus action while also granting you those helpful spells a Druid relies on.

What really sets this subclass apart from the Circle of the Land is that Wild Shape. Sure, spells are useful, but Wild Shape as a bonus action is essentially two free sets of hitpoints a day as well as all the bonuses they grant you. Whether you’re low-level or high, Wild Shape is incredibly useful.

Best wild shapes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Currently, there aren’t too many wild shape options in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there are still enough to set you apart. We recommend using the Spider, Bear, and Dire Raven for a mixture between stealth and dexterity from the Spider, intense damage and health from the Bear, and the ability to fly with the Dire Raven.

Best skills for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

Since the Druid is a Wisdom-based class, you’ll want to prioritize gaining proficiency in Wisdom-based skills like:

Animal Handling

Insight

Medicine

Perception

Survival

Other than those, there are two key skills you should always strive to increase no matter your class

Acrobatics / Athletics

Stealth

We recommend picking a background that gives you proficiency in some of these skills, as that’ll make it easier down the line.

Best spells for a druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the best parts of a Druid is the fact that they can choose their spells every long rest. Due to this, we’ve listed our top selection of the best spells for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can pick and choose depending on your situation:

Cantrip: Guidance

Guidance Cantrip: Thorn Whip

Thorn Whip 1st Level: Thunderwave

Thunderwave 1st Level: Healing Word

Healing Word 1st Level: Speak With Animals

Speak With Animals 1st Level: Cure Wounds

Cure Wounds 1st Level: Faerie Fire

Faerie Fire 2nd Level: Spike Growth

Spike Growth 2nd Level: Moonbeam

Moonbeam 2nd Level: Pass Without Trace

Pass Without Trace 3rd Level: Call Lightning

Best build for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Wood Elf

Background: Folk Hero (Animal Handling & Survival)

Skills: Perception, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Wisdom, Constitution, Dexterity, Charisma, Intelligence, Strength

Build layout: It’s worth noting that the Druid can reselect their spells on a long rest so feel free to try different creations – but this is our recommendation for the best to choose:

Level Feature 1 Spells: Thorn Whip, Guidance, Cure Wounds, Thunderwave, Speak with Animals, Faerie Fire 2 Subclass: Circle of the Moon — Spell: Healing Word 3 Spell: Spike Growth 4 Ability Improvement: Wisdom+2 — Spell: Moonbeam 5 Spell: Call Lightning

So there you have it, that’s the best build for a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3. When the full game is released we will be updating this article to fit all the levels.

In the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

