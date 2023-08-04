How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 save bug: “Game is currently syncing” issue explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 currently has a major bug that is marring an otherwise smooth launch by costing players hours of progress. We’ve tracked down a fix for this pesky save issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is here and an explosive launch has gamers everywhere talking about the title. The game has already rocketed through the Steam Charts and is now the second-biggest PC launch of 2023.

Reviews in progress are positive and praise Baldur’s Gate 3’s amazing gameplay and engaging narrative. Unfortunately, the game has a bug stopping some unlucky players from saving their progress and they’re having to re-experience that narrative from scratch.

Players have been encountering the message “Can’t save right now. The game is currently syncing“. It’s lost people hours of progress already and it’s pretty devastating. Here’s how to fix it.

How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 save bug

Larian is aware of the bug and has given players a temporary fix pending a complete repair of the situation. Players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit have confirmed that the fix does indeed work.

Unfortunately, to ensure you won’t encounter the issue, you will have to turn off the game’s highly requested cloud save feature. Here are the steps in order:

Turn off the cloud sync to Baldur’s Gate 3 (right-click the game in Steam > click properties > general > steam cloud > tick off)

Remove the folder “C:\Users\myUser\AppData\Local\Larian Studios\Baldur’s Gate 3”

Start the game and do not enable the cloud sync

This fix will cause you to lose any progress you’ve made but your next playthrough will allow you to save the game and continue playing on that file.

Larian Studios On a more positive note, players will get the opportunity to recreate their character as a Dragonborn which they should have done in the first place.

That’s the fix for now. If Larian releases info on a more concrete solution that doesn’t result in a loss of progress, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

If you haven’t started your Journey with Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, we’d suggest following the steps in this guide before beginning for safety’s sake.

