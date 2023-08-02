Best Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, spells, invocation & more

Wizards may be a little squishy in Baldur’s Gate 3 but their power more than makes up for it, as long as you have the right build. Here’s the best Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with powerful classes. However, just like the TTRPG, you can only make a truly powerful class by using the right race, spells, subclasses, and skills. Naturally, this is no different from the Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3, which requires some fine-tuning before you set off into battle.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s the best Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3 to ensure you remain on the battlefield, casting powerful spells at the enemy and more importantly, staying alive long enough to enjoy the game’s story.

Contents

Larian Studios Gale is a powerful Wizard with a potential for greatness.

Best race to choose for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a few different races you can choose for an effective Wizard, each prioritizing features that will make your life as a Wizard much easier.

High Elf

Half-Elf

Deep Gnome

Although there are three to choose from, we recommend choosing the High Elf race for its proficiency in perception and additional Wizard Cantrip, especially with it being Fire Bolt.

Article continues after ad

Best subclass for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your subclass will need to be chosen at Level 2 so don’t worry if you’re just making your character. However, when you get to Level 2, we suggest choosing the Evocation School.

The Evocation School will help reduce the cost of your spells, and will in turn aid your other companions too. On top of this, you get an extra spell, which never hurts.

Best background for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

When it comes to selecting the best background for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3 Sage is a no-brainer. It grants you proficiency in History and Arcana, two extremely useful skills when exploring the world and uncovering secrets.

Article continues after ad

Along with that background, we recommend choosing from these skills if possible as they’re the most used throughout the game:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Insight

Investigation

Stealth

Acrobatics

Best spells for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

A Wizard isn’t a Wizard without their spells. It’s easily the most important element of the class, meaning you need to choose wisely. Here are some of the best spells for your Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Cantrip: Fire Bolt

Fire Bolt Cantrip: Ray of Frost

Ray of Frost Cantrip: Dancing Lights

Dancing Lights Cantrip: Chill Touch

Chill Touch Cantrip: Acid Splash

Acid Splash Level 1: Grease

Grease Level 1: Mage Armor

Mage Armor Level 1: Magic Missile

Magic Missile Level 1: Thunderwave

Thunderwave Level 1: Chromatic Orb

Chromatic Orb Level 2: Scorching Ray

Scorching Ray Level 2: Shatter

Shatter Level 2: Cloud of Daggers

Cloud of Daggers Level 2: Misty Step

Misty Step Level 3: Counterspell

Counterspell Level 3: Fireball

Fireball Level 3: Haste

Best build for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: High Elf

Background: Sage

Skills: Insight, Investigation

Ability order from highest to lowest: Intelligence, Dexterity, Constitution, Wisdom, Charisma, Strength

Article continues after ad

Build layout:

Level Feature 1 Cantrips: Ray of Frost, Dancing Lights, Acid Splash — Spells: Thunderwave, Magic Missile, Mage Armor, Grease 2 Subclass: Evocation — Spell: Chromatic Orb 3 Spells: Scorching Ray, Misty Step 4 Cantrip: Chill Touch — Spells: Cloud of Daggers, Shatter — Ability Improvement: Intelligence +2 5 Spells: Fireball, Counterspell

So, that’s the best build for a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing your chosen spells and loading into the game, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained