Baldur’s Gate 3: Auntie Ethel eye choice – to give or not to give?

Are you wondering if you should give an eye during Auntie Ethel’s quest in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our guide has the answer to that question and the consequences you may face if things take the wrong turn in the game.

One of the trickier moments during the early phases of Baldur’s Gate 3 is whether you should give your eye to Auntie Ethel or not. The sole reason for this quest being a tricky one is that the old woman is not as sweet as she appears to be. Appearances can be deceptive and Auntie Ethel is the perfect example of that.

She’ll promise to remove Mindflayer‘s parasite from your brain, but that’s something you must not fall for. The consequences are not so favorable and it will cause more harm than good for the rest of your journey.

So, should you give your eye to Auntie Ethel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Let’s find out.

Read with caution, there are a few minor spoilers below.

Larian Studios Auntie Ethel is a Hag in disguise in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you allow Auntie Ethel to ‘kiss’ your eye in Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, you shouldn’t allow Auntie Ethel to ‘kiss’ your eye in Baldur’s Gate 3. This old woman is a hag (a creature with big hands and gigantic claws, very similar to a witch), and not someone sweet as she appears to be. Things will go completely wrong if you allow her to take your eye.

You might be tempted to give your eye for the cure. However, upon doing that, you’ll receive “Paid the Price”, a permanent debuff for the rest of the game. This will put you in a disadvantageous position as you won’t be able to land critical hits anymore.

It becomes worse as Ethel stops in the middle of the process. What you’re left with is a damaged green eye, permanent debuff, and the parasite still in the brain. Our recommendation would be not to fall for this deal, instead, search her hut as you get something useful in return.

You’ll come across this old woman arguing with two brothers while passing by a tea house around the southern areas of the map.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Auntie Ethel eye choice in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more about Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check our other content and guides:

