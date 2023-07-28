Best Warlock build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlocks may take their power from rather questionable sources, but they don’t have to be evil to be fantastically powerful, all they need is a good build, like this one.

Warlocks are a pretty tricky class in both Dungeons & Dragons and Baldur’s Gate 3. Players have to often juggle between a strong fighter and a spellcaster all hidden inside one class, making it tough to know what to prioritize in this vast game.

So, to help you create the best character in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s our recommendation for the best Warlock build including the ideal race, subclass, spells, and more.

Best race to choose for a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Altogether, we recommend choosing from these three races, each granting you an increase in Charisma, the Warlock’s main stat:

Half-Elf: Charisma +2, Increase 2 other ability scores by 1

Charisma +2, Increase 2 other ability scores by 1 Asmodeus Tiefling: Charisma +2, Intelligence +1

Charisma +2, Intelligence +1 Drow: +1 Charisma, +2 Dexterity

While there are three different options, we recommend choosing the Half-Elf for a plus two in Charisma and the choice to stick two more points into any ability score, which is wonderful. It’s up to you which you add them to, but we suggest sticking it in an odd number for an added modifier.

Best subclass for a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Both current suggestions are pretty powerful, and it comes down to whether you want to incapacitate targets or get more hit points when you kill an enemy.

We recommend choosing The Great Old One for its manipulative spell-casting and support tactics. After all, when it comes to Baldur’s Gate 3, as long as you choose the right companions, a great build isn’t always about damage, but rather providing the opportunity to take an enemy down quickly and efficiently.

Best skills for a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Warlock is a Charisma-based class so you’ll want to prioritize gaining proficiency in skills that use such a stat, these are our recommendations:

Stealth

Acrobatics

Sleight of Hand

It’s best to pick a background that gives you proficiency in some of these skills, as that’ll make it easier down the line, like Urchin, for proficiency in Sleight of Hand and Stealth. Don’t worry about Intimidation, Deception, and Persuasion as you’ll get these proficiencies at level 2.

Best spells for a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Warlocks are magic users, but they’re not as heavy spell-casters as the Druid, Wizard, Sorcerer, or Bard. Nevertheless, there are some fantastic spells you’ll need, especially when controlling the enemy:

Cantrip: Eldritch Blast

Eldritch Blast 1st Level: Hex

Hex 1st Level: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter 1st Level: Dissonant Whispers

Dissonant Whispers 1st Level: Charm Person

Charm Person 2nd Level: Crown of Madness

Crown of Madness 2nd Level: Phantasmal Force

Phantasmal Force 3rd Level: Hunger of Hadar

Best build for a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Half Elf

Background: Urchin

Skills: Acrobatics, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Charisma, Dexterity, Constitution, Strength, Intelligence, Wisdom

Best Warlock build:

Level Feature 1 Spells: Cantrips – Eldritch Blast, Blade Ward — 1st level – Hex, Tasha’s Hideous Laughter 2 Eldrich Invocation: Beguiling Influence — Spell: Dissonant Whispers 3 Pact Boon: Pact of the Chain, Spell: Crown of Madness 4 Ability Improvement: Charisma +2, Spells: Cantrip – Hellish Rebuke — 2nd Level – Phantasmal Force 5 Eldritch Invocation: Agonizing Blast — Spell: Hunger of Hadar

There you have it, that’s the best Warlock build in Baldur’s Gate 3. When the full game is released, we’ll update this article to include all the levels.

In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

