How to complete Search The Cellar quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s many quests is the Search The Cellar mission. It’s not altogether obvious how to complete it and access the underground location. If you do want to finish it though, there are tempting goodies waiting for you, so let’s get into it.

Using traditional RPG elements, Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages players to loot, level up, and complete quests. They are a staple of the game and the iconic franchise as a whole. Even in early access, BG3 players have had a ton of content to sink their teeth into.

Article continues after ad

Amongst all of the game’s main missions and side quests, ‘Search The Cellar’ has caught the attention of a few players. Not least because it’s quite cryptic and dangerous if you don’t know what to do. Our guide will sift out the mystery and head-scratching and make your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience a more fruitful and fun one.

Contents

Larian Studios The Cellar is brimming with delights and danger!

How to open Blighted Village Cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3

The main thing you need to know to open the Cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to find and pull the secret switch.

Article continues after ad

For complete instructions on what you need to do, check out these step-by-step guidelines:

Your mission marker takes you to a Cottage that you need to enter. Inside, you’ll find a variety of household objects – including a bookcase. You’ll need to manually move a bunch of crates out of the way next to it. Once you’ve done that, move the bookcase to reveal the switch in question. Finally, pull it to reveal and open the Cellar door.

Be careful, inside are some enemies that will attack you, so be on your guard to fight them off.

Larian Studios Mirror, mirror on the wall.

How to get past Ornate Mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3

After traveling through the underground, you’ll eventually reach the Ornate Mirror, and the way to get past it is to deliver the correct answers to the mirror’s questions.

Here are the questions and the appropriate responses that will ensure the Ornate Mirror is satisfied.

Article continues after ad

Question: Spea-k your name.

Spea-k your name. Answer: Try and use your real name or the generated name.

Try and use your real name or the generated name. Question: If you are known to my mas-ter, step forward and de-clare yourself an ally.

If you are known to my mas-ter, step forward and de-clare yourself an ally. Answer: Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s!

Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s! Question: What do you th-ink of the Zulkir known as Szass Tam?

What do you th-ink of the Zulkir known as Szass Tam? Answer: A foul lich. May he die a thousand more deaths.

A foul lich. May he die a thousand more deaths. Question: T-tell me, why might one use balsim ointment?

T-tell me, why might one use balsim ointment? Answer: To clean a wound?

To clean a wound? Question: …if you could see an-ything in me, what w-ould it be?

…if you could see an-ything in me, what w-ould it be? Answer: I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head.

These answers should please the mirror and it will greet you with a simple message: “Be wel-come.” Enter ahead to find yourself in the workshop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Larian Studios

Open or destroy Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Players will now have two options to decide on: destroy the Tome with a spell, or go on a journey to find the key to the book. Here’s a look at both options and what either decision could mean for your character.

Destroy the Tome

If want to destroy the book and tick the quest off, simply cast a radiant damage spell on the book and your party will agree that it was evil and needed destroying.

Article continues after ad

Open the Tome

Opening the book is a different kettle of fish altogether. To do so, you will need a Dark Amethyst, and we’ve outlined exactly what you need to do below:

Head into the Whispering Depths. You will likely encounter the formidable Phase Spider Matriarch boss – we have a full guide here on how to put down this deadly enemy. Explore the area and you will eventually come to the Dark Amethyst. Pick it up and use it on the book. If you can survive several Wisdom tests, you will gain a ton of XP, learn the Speak with Dead spell, and finally add the quest to your completed list.

We hope our guide was instrumental in helping you overcome the Search The Cellar quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more guides on Larian Studios’ title, check out our articles down below:

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained