Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have DLC

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a full release in August and the excitement surrounding the game is very high. However, one question that several fans have been asking is whether the game will have a DLC or not post-release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to become one of the biggest games of 2023. This title has already been under focus ever since its early access in 2020.

However, with the full release coming up, players want to jump into it and experience this massive RPG in all its glory. As it happens, players are also interested to learn whether the game will have a DLC or not since every player love to have some post-game content that expands on the original one.

Here is what we know about a DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 going to have a DLC?

At the time of writing, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have any information regarding DLCs. The developers haven’t provided anything conclusive on whether they are looking to release any form of post-game content or not.

However, from a fan point of view, a DLC might not be bad as the world of Dungeons and Dragons is huge. Therefore, it wouldn’t be hard to introduce new things to the game such as spells, locations, and quests.

There’s also a highly possible of the game not having any DLC at all. Regardless, we will update this article with new information once it becomes available.

