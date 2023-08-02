Best Sorcerer build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more
Are you looking for the best build to play as the Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our handy guide has everything you need starting from their best races, skills, subclass, and a lot more.
Sorcerers are one of the best spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and stem from an ancient bloodline. Unlike some other classes, they have a low health point but their abilities and skills overshadow that weakness. They mostly specialize in attacking from a range and you can choose from a plethora of races and subraces.
So, if you’re looking to put your spellcasting and skills to the test, here’s how to make the best Sorcerer in the game including the best race, cantrips, spells, subclass, background, and more.
Contents
- Best race to choose for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best subclass for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best background for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best spells for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best build for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Race to choose for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are three races that will go perfectly with the Sorcerer class:
- Elf
- Half-Elf
- Human
We recommend choosing the High Half-Elf for the additional Fire Bolt cantrip.
Best Subclass for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
For a Sorcerer, the Draconic Bloodline subclass would be ideal in Baldur’s Gate 3. Your character will be granted the magic of an ancestral dragon. You can choose the ancestor according to your choice.
Remember, at Level 6, your character will be resistant to the damage type you’ve chosen.
Best Background for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
Among a ton of backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best for a Sorcerer is a Sage. This will grant you proficiency in Arcana and History, two learning-based skills that are crucial for this class.
The main skills to focus on here are Arcana, Deception, and Persuasion, the three primary skills of a Sorcerer.
Best Spells for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
The best spells for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:
- Cantrip: Acid Splash
- Cantrip: Bone Chill
- Cantrip: Mage Hand
- Cantrip: True Strike
- Level 1: Chromatic Orb
- Level 1: Magic Missile
- Level 1: Ray of Sickness
- Level 2: Darkvision
- Level 2: Crown of Madness
Best build for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3
Race: High Half-Elf
Skills: Deception, Perception, Persuasion
Subclass: Draconic Bloodline
Background: Sage
Ability order from highest to lowest: Charisma, Intelligence, Constitution, Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength
Best Sorcerer build:
|Level
|Feature
|1
|Cantrips: Acid Splash, Bone Chill, Mage Hand, True Strike — 1st Level – Chromatic Orb, Magic Missile
|2
|Metamagic: Distant Spell, Extended Spell — Spell: Ray of Sickness
|3
|Metamagic: Heightened Spell — Spell: Darkvision
|4
|Cantrip: Poison Spray — Spell: Cloud of Daggers
|5
|Spell: Crown of Madness
So, there you have it, that’s how to build the best Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3. While waiting for the full game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:
