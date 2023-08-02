Best Sorcerer build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Are you looking for the best build to play as the Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our handy guide has everything you need starting from their best races, skills, subclass, and a lot more.

Sorcerers are one of the best spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and stem from an ancient bloodline. Unlike some other classes, they have a low health point but their abilities and skills overshadow that weakness. They mostly specialize in attacking from a range and you can choose from a plethora of races and subraces.

So, if you’re looking to put your spellcasting and skills to the test, here’s how to make the best Sorcerer in the game including the best race, cantrips, spells, subclass, background, and more.

Best Race to choose for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are three races that will go perfectly with the Sorcerer class:

Elf

Half-Elf

Human

We recommend choosing the High Half-Elf for the additional Fire Bolt cantrip.

Best Subclass for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

For a Sorcerer, the Draconic Bloodline subclass would be ideal in Baldur’s Gate 3. Your character will be granted the magic of an ancestral dragon. You can choose the ancestor according to your choice.

Remember, at Level 6, your character will be resistant to the damage type you’ve chosen.

Best Background for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Among a ton of backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best for a Sorcerer is a Sage. This will grant you proficiency in Arcana and History, two learning-based skills that are crucial for this class.

The main skills to focus on here are Arcana, Deception, and Persuasion, the three primary skills of a Sorcerer.

Best Spells for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best spells for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Cantrip: Acid Splash

Acid Splash Cantrip: Bone Chill

Bone Chill Cantrip: Mage Hand

Mage Hand Cantrip: True Strike

True Strike Level 1: Chromatic Orb

Chromatic Orb Level 1: Magic Missile

Magic Missile Level 1: Ray of Sickness

Ray of Sickness Level 2: Darkvision

Darkvision Level 2: Crown of Madness

Best build for a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: High Half-Elf

Skills: Deception, Perception, Persuasion

Subclass: Draconic Bloodline

Background: Sage

Ability order from highest to lowest: Charisma, Intelligence, Constitution, Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength

Best Sorcerer build:

Level Feature 1 Cantrips: Acid Splash, Bone Chill, Mage Hand, True Strike — 1st Level – Chromatic Orb, Magic Missile 2 Metamagic: Distant Spell, Extended Spell — Spell: Ray of Sickness 3 Metamagic: Heightened Spell — Spell: Darkvision 4 Cantrip: Poison Spray — Spell: Cloud of Daggers 5 Spell: Crown of Madness

So, there you have it, that’s how to build the best Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3. While waiting for the full game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

