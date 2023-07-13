Can you pet the dog in Baldur’s Gate 3

At one point, Baldur’s Gate 3 players will get accompanied by a dog in the game, but can you pet Scratch? Let’s find out.

Pets are adorable creatures, be it in real life, in videos, or in video games. They act as your companions and make your time and journey even more worthwhile.

Several video games like Final Fantasy XVI, Ghostwire Tokyo, and even Diablo 4 allow you to pet the creatures present in these games.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also features a dog named Scratch, but the question is, can you pet him? Fortunately, in this handy hub, we’ve got the answer for you.

Contents

Larian Studios You need to find Scratch before petting him in the game.

Can you pet Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, you can pet the dog, Scratch, in Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios has implemented this feature in their RPG and according to them, players have pet the dog 400,000 times!

How to pet Scratch the Dog in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To pet Scratch the Dog in Baldur’s Gate 3, all you need to do is go near him and choose the “Pet him” option on the left.

It’s as simple as that. You also get the option to “Leave” him but we won’t suggest you do it. Sadly, Scratch doesn’t act as a companion during missions and only stays back at the camp. However, you may use him to find hidden items every once in a while.

Where can you find Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can find Scratch between Druid Grove and Blighted Village area in Baldur’s Gate 3. The exact location is near the bridge that connects the Grove and the Owlbear Cave. He’ll be roaming outside the village.

You’ll find him guarding his previous owner, Gomwick’s body. You may slowly approach Scratch to pet him and make him your companion.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about petting the dog in Baldur’s Gate 3. While you wait for its full release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

