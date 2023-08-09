Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart Romance: How to fall in love

Looking to fall in love with Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, here’s how to do so and what to say to her, to ensure you start a blossoming romance with the powerful Cleric.

With so many different companions around you in Baldur’s Gate 3, choosing who to fall in love with can be pretty tricky. However, in this case, it’s likely you’ve chosen to get into Shadowheart’s good books and attempt to fall in love with this dedicated Cleric.

As it is in real life, falling in love with someone is no easy task. They have to like you first and, in terms of a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to perform actions they approve of. So, to help you convince Shadowheart you’re worthy of her attention, here’s how to fall in love with her.

How to romance Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, starting a romance with Shadowheart is relatively simple and requires you to speak to her as much as you possibly can.

Most of the romances in Baldur’s Gate 3 start in your Camp, so head there often and make sure you chat with Shadowheart every time. You’ll also want to bring her along in your party, that way she can approve of your actions and your romance will begin.

What responses and actions does Shadowheart like?

Aside from chatting with Shadowheart, there are a few actions that she will approve of. Complete enough of these while talking to her and the love will quickly begin.

Here are some of the best actions and choices Shadowheart approves of:

Naturally, there are spoilers below, so approach with caution.

Tell her that finding the healer is your top priority.

In the Druid Grove, show Guex your sword fighting skills.

Persuade Arka that killing Sazza is wrong.

Use deception to convince Nadira to give you the soul coin after the Bugbear battle.

Tell Andrick and Brynna to forget the owlbear.

Convince the owlbear to not kill you.

Crush the tadpole outside the Druids Grove.

Swear to Nettie you’ll take the poison.

Invite Scatch to your camp.

Resist in the dream sequence.

Fight Boooal in the Festering Cove.

Decline the devil’s invitation.

Essentially, to gain her approval, just try to avoid conflict where you can, and use your wit or cunning for anything justifiable. She also hates Lae’zel so anything you do to support Shadowheart instead of the Githanki will get you a bonus.

So there you have it, that’s how to romance Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing for your next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

