Should you save Wyll or his father in Baldur’s Gate 3? Best ending explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a great number of endings and most of them depend on the choice you make during your playthrough. One such ending is focused on Wyll and his father and here is a guide on whom you should decide to save.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most complicated games when it comes to choices as everything has a consequence. This in turn affects the ending of the game as what you do will dictate your relationship with certain characters which in turn leads to a good or bad conclusion to your story.

One such ending that you can achieve is through Wyll and his father. The choice comes down to whom you should end up saving in the end. Here is a guide on what you should do and the outcome you will face on account of your choice.

Larian Studioss There is a difficult choice you need to make between Wyll and your father

Whom should you save between Wyll and his father in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You should choose to save Wyll’s father, Duke Ravenguard in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to do this, you will have to convince Wyll to accept the contract with Mizora in the game. This will make Wyll happy since he knows his father will be safe.

Apart from that, the Duke will reveal a secret once saved that will assist in the protection of Baldur’s Gate. This in turn makes your task of defeating the Absolute much easier and thereby leads to a pretty good ending for the game.

What happens if you do not save Wyll’s father

There is the other end of the coin where you convince Wyll to decline his contract with Mizora and become free. This leads to his father, Duke Ravenguard dying at some point. It also leaves Wyll with grief even though he becomes a free man in the end as Mizora strips him of both the contract as well as the powers of the Warlock.

Lastly, it is important to mention that you can save both irrespective of the options you wish to choose. However, that task is extremely difficult as you have to find the characters with very few leads.

This concludes our guide for Wyll and his father in Baldur's Gate 3.

