The prologue of Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with a situation where they will find a woman named Shadowheart trapped in a pod. Here is a guide on how to save her within the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely deep and complex RPG game. Here you will have to make decisions and these will often affect your future within the world of this game in the long run.

One such decision-making will involve saving a particular NPC named Shadowheart. However, it will not be easy and there is some work that needs to be done. Apart from that, the saving aspect can become easy or hard depending on the class you are using.

Article continues after ad

A guide to saving Shadowheart has been discussed in this article.

Larian Studios Shadowheart can be saved in two ways in Baldur’s Gate 3

How to save Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The steps that you need to follow in order to save Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 have been provided below:

Travel through the fleshy door and walk forward. Enter the room and obtain the Elaborate key from the dead Thrall. Come out of the room and open the Reliquary chest to obtain the Eldritch Rune. Use this rune to interact with the terminal next to the pod. Remember to select Illithid Wisdom.

Upon doing this Shadowheart will be freed. You can decide not to free her as well but she is a powerful Cleric and will offer buffs to your team. In fact, she will come in quite handy if you want to defeat Commander Zhalk and the Mindflayer.

Article continues after ad

However, there is a way where you can save her without using the Key or the Rune. This can be done only if you are using a Wizard or Warlock class. In such cases, you will need to pass the skill check. If this works, then you will be able to Shadowheart without following any of the steps mentioned above.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lastly, leaving Shadowheart does not have any repercussions as you will encounter her right after the prologue regardless.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide to saving Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained