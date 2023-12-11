Should you release the pixie from the lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Despite it being a ‘good’ act, you’ll want to free the Pixie.

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with numerous decisions, including the choice to release the pixie trapped in the Moon Lantern within the perilous Shadowlands. This guide will help you decide.

The second act of Baldur’s Gate 3 takes you through the cursed Shadowlands, where darkness deals damage to your team. Securing a Moon Lantern quickly protects your party from the Shadow Curse in the game.

The light in these powerful lanterns is provided by pixies, and the pixie Dolly Dolly Dolly will ask you to free her from the Moon Lantern you find in the Shadowlands. Doing so, however, could get rid of your only light source.

So, here’s whether or not you should free Dolly Dolly Dolly to get the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you free Dolly Dolly Dolly the pixie from the Moon Lantern?

It is best to free the pixie from the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3.

When you do, Dolly Dolly Dolly will be grateful and bless your party. This essentially acts like a Moon Lantern, allowing them to walk around the Shadowlands without taking damage from the curse.

The pixie’s blessing actually works better than the Moon Lantern in two crucial ways. First, no one will have to hold the Moon Lantern, which takes up an equipment slot.

Second, the Moon Lantern requires the entire party to stay close. Those who stray too far won’t be protected, which makes exploration and combat more difficult. The blessing does not carry this restriction.

If freed, Dolly Dolly Dolly will appear in Act 3, where she can help out with a quest.

Really, the only downside to freeing the pixie is that the Moon Lantern is better for spotting teleporting wraiths and shadows. Still, the benefits of letting Dolly Dolly Dolly out far outweigh the drawbacks.

That’s everything you need to know about freeing the pixie from the Moon Lantern. Be sure to check out more of our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

