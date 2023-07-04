How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? Main story length & completionist run

Baldur’s Gate 3 is far from a small game, featuring tons of classes, races, spells, and an intense storyline – but how long is Baldur’s Gate 3? Let’s take a look and find out.

Filled with some fantastic voice actors, tons of beautiful cinematic moments, and plenty to explore, many already expected Baldur’s Gate 3 to be a large game, rivaling the likes of Final Fantasy 16 and even Starfield.

However, with so much to do, many players are wondering how long Baldur’s Gate 3 will be once it comes out of early access. So, to help you prepare your time when the game releases, here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3s length.

How long is Baldur’s Gate 3?

On average, thanks to Larian Studios’ boss, players can expect the main game to take between a whopping 75 to 100 hours to complete.

Such a storyline is extremely large, with most games coming at half of this, and even then that’s considered relatively long, especially when it takes up to 100 hours to complete the main story, without exploring any side quests or regions.

Naturally, if you’re looking to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 and grab all the achievements, or play with friends it’ll likely take you upwards of 200 hours to complete, with the Larian Studios boss explaining that it could take a year or more to finish.

So, there you have it, now we know how long Baldur’s Gate 3’s main story really is. While preparing yourself for the many many hours that the game requires, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

