Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with tricky puzzles, but few are as perplexing as the Vault in the Counting House. So, here’s how to solve the Counting House Vault puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 to make your game much easier.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, filling its over 100 hours worth of gameplay with touching stories, fantastic companions, tricky battles, and even harder puzzles, that often leave players extremely confused.

One such confusing puzzle is located in the Counting House and involves players trying to get inside the Vault. So, to help you get inside and live out your heist fantasy, here’s how to solve the Counting House Vault puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to solve the Counting House Vault puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

To solve the Vault puzzle in the Counting House you’ll first need to find the code. The location of this code is on the second floor, inside the door labeled ‘off-limits’. Lockpick your way into there and you should find a ledger, that will highlight an every that took place in 1356.

That date is the answer to the puzzle, but it doesn’t tell you how exactly you put that number in.

So, to solve the Vault puzzle, follow these steps:

Place one character on the top left plate. Then place the next character on the top right plate. Once this is done, put another character right in the middle plate. Lastly, put the last character next to them on the mid-right pressure plate.

With that, the Vault will open and you can enjoy all the spoils it brings.

There you have it, that’s how to open the Vault in the Counting House. While heading up the stairs and breaking into the room, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

