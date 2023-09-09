How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 couch co-op on PS5

Dive into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 alongside a friend with the PS5’s couch co-op feature. This guide explains how to set up and enjoy the local co-op mode on your PS5.

Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that has garnered immense popularity and acclaim, offers players a rich and immersive role-playing experience.

While the game was initially available only on PC, its release on the PlayStation 5 has opened up a new dimension of gameplay: couch co-op. This feature allows players to delve into the game’s intricate world side by side, sharing the thrill of each decision and battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to set up and enjoy couch co-op on your PS5.

What is Couch Co-Op in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5?

Couch co-op, also known as local multiplayer or split-screen mode, lets two players play the game simultaneously on the same console and screen.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players can collaborate, strategize, and role-play together, making the game even more engaging. The game will simply be split into two halves and each player will be able to interact with companions and complete their own individual story arcs.

Article continues after ad

How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 couch co-op

Firstly, to play couch co-op with a friend, you’re going to need two PS5 controllers ready. Both players will need a controller to play Baldur’s Gate 3 couch co-op mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to launch a new local co-op game together

Launch the Game: Start Baldur’s Gate 3 on your PS5

Start Baldur’s Gate 3 on your PS5 Click New Game: Choose “New Game” from the main menu

Choose “New Game” from the main menu Choose difficulty: Select from the explorer (easy), Balanced (medium), or Tactician (hard) difficulties

Select from the explorer (easy), Balanced (medium), or Tactician (hard) difficulties Load the second player: Once the character creation screen has loaded, simply press X on the second controller to force split-screen mode

Once the character creation screen has loaded, simply press X on the second controller to force split-screen mode Begin Your Adventure: After completing the character selection process, both players can now play Baldur’s Gate 3 on the same screen, sharing the same game instance.

How to join an existing game together

Launch the Game: Start Baldur’s Gate 3 Load game: Click “Continue” to load into your existing save Load the second player: Once the game has loaded, simply press X on the second controller to force split-screen mode Continue your adventure: Player two will be able to either create a new character or choose an existing one from the party.

Larian Studios Each player can journey on their own in Baldur’s Gate 3 split-screen

Baldur’s Gate 3 couch co-op tips for PS5

Performance: Playing in split-screen mode on the PS5 may switch the game to 30 FPS mode, even if you were previously in Performance mode. This is to ensure smooth gameplay for both players.

Player Limit: The PS5 version of the game currently supports a two-player limit for split-screen. While the idea of a four-player local co-op sounds exciting (but chaotic), the current hardware constraints of the PS5 make it challenging.

Article continues after ad

Experience: Playing couch co-op offers a unique experience. Both players can role-play as their characters, embark on individual story arcs, and interact with different party members.

Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 offers a fantastic couch co-op experience, allowing players to share the adventure and excitement of the game. With this guide, you’ll be well-prepared to tackle the experiences in Baldur’s Gate 3 together.