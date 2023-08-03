Baldur’s Gate 3 is taking the gaming world by storm, bringing the world of D&D onto thousands of screens – but is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything we know about the game’s arrival to the popular service.

It’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 is proving to be a pretty special game, promoting D&D roleplay and exploration into a brand new digital game, allowing players to explore their favorite classes, meet new companions, and even fall in love.

Article continues after ad

So, many are wondering whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will be on Xbox and whether it will then be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything we currently know.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Larian Studios

No, unfortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be on Xbox Game Pass when it releases.

Given the fact that Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 were added to the service not too long ago, we speculate that it should arrive at some point, although whether that’s in the next year, or decade is yet to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Also, with the game not releasing onto the console quite yet, there’s still time for it to be announced to Xbox Game Pass. If this does happen, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While waiting for the game to come to Xbox or its service, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained | Illithid powers explained