Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Deity you can worship

Deities in Baldur’s Gate 3 are an essential part of the game. They are primarily related to the Cleric class and here are the ones you can worship.

Deities in Baldur’s Gate 3 play a very interesting role. If you are playing a Cleric, then you’ll have to choose a Deity to worship. No other class in the game has this option apart from the Cleric class.

Once you decide to worship a particular Deity, this will affect your game directly. This is because, the environment around you, including the NPCs you meet will react to you differently depending on which Deity you worship.

Article continues after ad

So, which one do you choose? Here’s a list of every Deity Baldur’s Gate 3 game including what they stand for.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Larian Studios Deities will change the way the world reacts to you in Baldur’s Gate 3

All Deities in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a total of 24 Deities you can choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of these Deities have their own concept and ideology towards life. A list of every Deity including their ideologies has been listed below:

Bane : Bane is the Deity in Baldur’s Gate 3 who is focused on hate, fear, and tyranny.

: Bane is the Deity in Baldur’s Gate 3 who is focused on hate, fear, and tyranny. Bhaal : Bhaal is a paragon of murder in Baldur’s Gate 3.

: Bhaal is a paragon of murder in Baldur’s Gate 3. Corellion Larethian : Corellion is the primary God of the Elves. He is the one who created them and blesses those who focus their lives on art, nature, and music.

: Corellion is the primary God of the Elves. He is the one who created them and blesses those who focus their lives on art, nature, and music. Eilistrae : Eilistrae is the goddess of beauty. She also oversees those who are into song and freedom. Her goal is to attain a balance between all races.

: Eilistrae is the goddess of beauty. She also oversees those who are into song and freedom. Her goal is to attain a balance between all races. Garl Glittergold : He is the God of trickery, humor, and gem cutting.

: He is the God of trickery, humor, and gem cutting. Helm : He is the God of every guardian across all planes and is regarded as the eternal sentry.

: He is the God of every guardian across all planes and is regarded as the eternal sentry. Ilmater : He is the God whose goal is to protect those who are being persecuted and oppressed by others.

: He is the God whose goal is to protect those who are being persecuted and oppressed by others. Kelemvor : Kelemvor’s duty is to guide the dead in the afterlife and punish those undead who escape from his judgment.

: Kelemvor’s duty is to guide the dead in the afterlife and punish those undead who escape from his judgment. Myrkul: He is another twisted God similar to Bhaal and Bane and he instills fear of death amongst mortal beings. He is in direct opposition to Kelemvor.

He is another twisted God similar to Bhaal and Bane and he instills fear of death amongst mortal beings. He is in direct opposition to Kelemvor. Moradin : He is the God of smithing and mining.

: He is the God of smithing and mining. Lolth : Lolth is the mother of Eilistrae and she has control over beings of the deep like spiders and creatures of the Underdark. Her goal is to corrupt everything that Eilistrae stands for.

: Lolth is the mother of Eilistrae and she has control over beings of the deep like spiders and creatures of the Underdark. Her goal is to corrupt everything that Eilistrae stands for. Laduguer : He is a twisted god who encourages cold and callous behavior amongst his people.

: He is a twisted god who encourages cold and callous behavior amongst his people. Shar: Shar is the Goddess of Darkness and holds dominion over secrets and loss.

Shar is the Goddess of Darkness and holds dominion over secrets and loss. Selune : Selune is the Goddess of the moon and she is in direct confrontation with her twin sister Shar.

: Selune is the Goddess of the moon and she is in direct confrontation with her twin sister Shar. Oghma : He is the God of invention and inspiration and believes in sharing knowledge amongst all people.

: He is the God of invention and inspiration and believes in sharing knowledge amongst all people. Mystra: Mystra is the mother of all magic and her goal is to share the secrets of arcane knowledge amongst all her worshippers.

Mystra is the mother of all magic and her goal is to share the secrets of arcane knowledge amongst all her worshippers. Yondalla : She is the Goddess of kindness and believes in keeping an open mind and protecting each other.

: She is the Goddess of kindness and believes in keeping an open mind and protecting each other. Vlaakith: She is the ultimate leader of the Githyanki and is regarded as the Lich Queen.

She is the ultimate leader of the Githyanki and is regarded as the Lich Queen. Tyr : Tyr is the God of justice and law.

: Tyr is the God of justice and law. Tempus : Tempus is the God of War. He’s against meaningless bloodshed and believes in honor.

: Tempus is the God of War. He’s against meaningless bloodshed and believes in honor. Talos : Talos is the God who preaches chaos and destruction in nature.

: Talos is the God who preaches chaos and destruction in nature. Mielikki: She is the Goddess of peace and harmony in nature and is a direct counter to Talos.

She is the Goddess of peace and harmony in nature and is a direct counter to Talos. Tymora: She is a Goddess of gambling who preaches the idea of taking risks.

She is a Goddess of gambling who preaches the idea of taking risks. Lathander: He is a greater Deity who is into new beginnings, dawn, birth, spring, and vitality.

This concludes our guide for every Deity you can worship in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained