All Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin characters: Dark Urge, Astarion, more

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Origin characters introduce an exciting twist to the RPG – but what are they and who can you choose? Here’s everything you need to know.

Filled with tons of classes, races, subclasses, and spells, you’ll have a lot to choose from when making a character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Such a decision can be pretty exciting for D&D players, or for those looking for an entirely personal experience. However, for some, this character-creation tool can be pretty overwhelming.

Article continues after ad

This is where Origin characters come in. They’ll help you learn more about companions, live out those dark and twisted character dreams, and help you get into the game quicker. So, what exactly are Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin characters and who can you choose from? Let’s take a look and find out.

What are Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Larian Studios You can play as the vampiric Astarion if you want.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Origin characters are essentially pre-designed builds you can choose when you’re in character creation. Instead of making one from scratch, you simply step into the shoes of these Origin characters and begin, using their stats, backstories, quests, motivations, and more.

Article continues after ad

What makes Origin characters so wonderful is that you get exclusive quests, and are able to learn more about that character’s backstory, making it a perfect way to understand those companions a little better.

On top of this, if your Origin character is recruited as a companion, their previous experiences will influence their opinion of your exploits and your relationship with said companions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin characters

Currently, there are seven Origin characters, with most of them comprising of the companions, as well as the highly anticipated Dark Urge.

Article continues after ad

We’ve listed all the companions and their classes below:

Astarion (Rogue)

(Rogue) Lae’zel (Fighter)

(Fighter) Gale (Wizard)

(Wizard) Shadowheart (Cleric)

(Cleric) Wyll (Warlock)

(Warlock) Karlach (Barbarian)

(Barbarian) The Dark Urge (your choice)

So there you have it, those are all the Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as what they are all about. While choosing your next character, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained