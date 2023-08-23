Baldur’s Gate 3: Crafting explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG which means gear is arguably the most important aspect of the game. Here is a guide on how crafting works within the game so that you can get geared up as fast as possible.

Crafting is definitely an essential part of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, it is not as inclusive as something like the ones you find in Skyrim or The Witcher 3. In Baldur’s Gate 3, crafting is much more limited especially when it comes to armor and weapons.

Despite that, it does play a part and you should enable it to make your journey through the game much more streamlined. A guide to how crafting works in the RPG has been discussed in the following sections.

Potion crafting in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Potion crafting offers a lot of freedom in Baldur’s Gate 3

Potions are some of the most important pieces of equipment in the game. You need potions to heal, buff yourself, or increase resistance to status effects. Potion crafting in this game is included as part of Alchemy.

This is something that you can access from your main menu and as long as you have the ingredients and the recipe you can create any sort of potion. Recipes become available as you explore the massive world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Potion crafting offers a lot of freedom as you can pretty much create anything and everything that you need at a particular instance.

Weapon and Armor crafting in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Weapon Crafting is extremely restrictive and tied to quests in Baldur’s Gate 3

Weapon and Armor crafting is not as expansive as Potions in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to craft weapons and armor you need to complete The Adamantine Forge quest. Alongside that, you can craft Sussur weapons by completing the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest.

Unfortunately, creating weapons and armor is exceptionally restrictive in this game. There are very few things you can craft and those are tied to the quests mentioned earlier. If you want something really powerful, it is easier if you get it from a trader.

This concludes our guide for crafting in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative please look into some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

