How to set up cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3: Cheat tables, trainers & mods

Looking for cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3? We’ve explored all options for cheats in the game, should you want to give yourself an advantage, including how to use cheat tables, trainers, and mods.

Not everyone wants to play Baldur’s Gate 3 the right way, you know, the way the developers intended. If you want to play with all of the toys in the Baldur’s Gate 3 basket straight away, then you might want to explore setting up cheats for the game.

It goes without saying that these cheats will only really apply to the PC version of the game, with the PS5 version left in the lurch. So, with that in mind, we’ll explore all of the options at your disposal to cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There are a few different methods to cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3, with no option for console commands, you will have to seek out external methods to bend the game to your will.

How to set up Cheat Engine & Cheat Tables for Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

If you are looking for one of the most reliable ways to cheat in a game for free, you should really look no further than Cheat Engine, a program that has existed for decades. Cheat Engine works by hooking into the game itself, and scanning for changes in the memory values when you perform an action like levelling up or earning gold.

Once the figure has been isolated, you will be able to change the figures. Some handy folks even make pre-made lists of cheats that you are able to use, so just follow the steps below, and arm yourself with a Baldur’s Gate 3 cheat table.

Download and install Cheat Engine here

Run Baldur’s Gate 3 and load up your save file

Open Cheat Engine

Press the “Open Process” button which will be glowing red

Locate bg3.exe or bg3_dx11.exe (If you are running Baldur’s Gate 3 using DirectX 11) and select it

Click on the open folder icon

Locate your cheat table and open it

In the bottom portion of the window, you will now be able to see the cheats associated with the table and toggle them on or off.

Remember, you will need to find or make your own cheat table in order to use Cheat Engine. It might look scary, but it’s really one of the simplest methods around. If you are downloading a cheat table, just make sure it’s from a reputable source.

How to cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3 using mods

Another simple way to cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is by using mods. For those familiar with PC gaming, you will be able to head over to NexusMods, where there is already an extensive list of Baldur’s Gate 3 cheats. Just make sure that the cheat you are downloading is compatible with the current version of the game, or else it might not work. We recommend that you change the search to “Last Updated” in order to find the most up-to-date cheats available.

Each cheat will have a different method of installation, so be sure to keep the page that you download it from open. There, you will likely need to drag the file into a new folder within your Baldur’s Gate 3 installation directory.

How to cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3 using trainers

Lastly, you can also cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3 by using something named a trainer. It will function a lot like Cheat Engine, but with a nicer front-end, and hassle-free options for finding and activating cheats. We don’t really recommend this route, as you will need to find websites that might not be entirely above board.

You’ll also need to give administrator access to these tools, and if they are malicious, it could compromise your precious gaming PC. We don’t want that, for you, so we’re not going to point you in the direction of those trainers.

However, there is a trainer front-end named WeMod, which you can use in order to get access to cheats that are not going to compromise your machine. But, there’s no guarantee that the game will be compatible, so be sure to check out the “Updated” column to determine if it will work with the most recent patch, or version of the game.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have console commands?

Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have console commands available. This means that in order to tweak and customize your experience, you will have to look outside the boundaries of the game. Though, since Baldur’s Gate 3 is so open-ended, you might as well try a solution that the game offers first, before reaching for cheats, as the developer intended.

So, while you can use cheats, we’d always say to see if the game offers a solution first.

