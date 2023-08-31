Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Sorcerous Vault puzzles

Once Baldur’s Gate 3 players make it inside Sorcerous Sundries vault, there are more challenges standing between them and its treasures. Here’s how to solve the Sorcerous Vault puzzles.

During Baldur’s Gate 3‘s final act, players will likely find themselves inside Sorcerous Sundries. Located in the Lower City, the shop is home to some useful items, but the real treasures are locked away inside its Vault.

Getting into the Vault itself can be a challenge – one we’ve outlined here – but once inside, there are still several puzzles players will need to solve to open its doors.

Article continues after ad

Exploring this area is important for Gale’s questline, among others, so here’s how to solve the puzzles inside the Sorcerous Vault.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

How to solve the Sorcerous Vault puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3

First and foremost, be sure to bring a character who is good at detecting and disarming traps. This area is full of dangers meant to protect the Vault’s treasures, as well as locked chests. Having a character like Astarion (assuming you haven’t respecced him) around and armed with Thieves’ Tools will keep the party safe while allowing you to get everything you can out of the Vault.

Article continues after ad

Inside the main room of the Sorcerous Vault are several doors, all named for accomplished wizards. In addition to Ramazith (the door you enter through), there are Elminster, Karsus, and Silverhand.

Article continues after ad

Those first two doors will be locked, and interacting with the Silverhand door will transport you to another room with more doors. To unlock the Elminster and Karsus doors, you’ll need to enter the Silverhand door, then go through others in a certain order.

Article continues after ad

For the Elminster door, the order is Silverhand, Evocation, Wish. In this Wish room, there’s a lever you’ll need to pull. After doing so, go through any door to take you back to the main room.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now, you’ll be able to enter the Elminster door, which holds various treasures. The most important is The Tharciate Codex, which will allow players to finish reading The Necromancy of Thay book if they picked it up in Act 1 and still have it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

For the Karsus door, the order is Silverhand, Abjuration, Silver. Again, there will be a lever to pull, after which any door will take you back to the main room.

Behind the Karsus door is even more treasure, including the Annals of Karsus. Gale has been looking for this book, which details some important artifacts. There’s a decision here regarding what to do with the items, but it’s best to pick the third option and not commit to anything at the moment.

Article continues after ad

In terms of gameplay, reading the Legendary book will give you the Scroll of Dethrone. This powerful spell deals 10d6+20 (30-80) Necrotic damage on a failed Constitution save and still does half damage on a successful one.

Article continues after ad

Since this is a Very Rare scroll, it’s best to have Gale or another Wizard learn Dethrone rather than losing it after one use.

That’s how to solve the Sorcerous Vault puzzles and what players get for doing so. If you found this helpful, check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they? | How to unlock Displacer Beast in Baldur’s Gate 3