Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you choose DirectX 11 or Vulkan?

Puzzled by the choice of DirectX 11 or Vulkan for Baldur’s Gate 3? We’ve broken down the key differences that you need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has launched with a resounding success. The game is seeing record concurrent players, nearly besting some of the top launches on Steam. Baldur’s Gate 3 is an impressive game, but one that throws up a puzzling question before you even boot the game.

Do you want to play using Vulkan or DirectX 11? For those who might not be quite as technically minded, this is about choosing between different rendering architectures, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

Vulkan or DX11 on AMD GPUs for Baldur’s Gate 3

If your PC, laptop, or handheld features an AMD GPU, or APU then we’d recommend switching over to Vulkan. Larian has stated before that the graphical API is a little less stable with Baldur’s Gate 3, but with the game going through the development wringer in Early Access, most of these issues appear to be cleared up.

Vulkan or DX11 on Baldur’s Gate 3 for Steam Deck

Larian Studios/Valve

If you are playing on Steam Deck, DirectX 11 is the way to go. Despite housing an AMD APU, the Linux translation layer, Proton, appears to be having a hard time with Vulkan and Baldur’s Gate 3 right now. It’ll probably be fixed in a future Proton update, but for now, we recommend using DirectX 11 and switching all those settings down to low. You will also need to change your version of Proton to Experimental.

Vulkan or DX11 on Intel GPUs for Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re on one of the new Intel Arc GPUs, you’ll want to use Vulkan. While the cards do support DirectX 11, you’ll find a much better and far more stable game when using Vulkan.

Vulkan or DX11 on Nvidia GPUs for Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

DirectX 11 will be great for those with Nvidia GPUs, but it’s still recommended to get the most out of your gaming experience to turn on DLSS. While DLSS 3 won’t be available for those with RTX 30-series and 20-series GPUs, you can still use DLSS 2 for a huge performance boost.

Supersampling will boost your performance

DLSS won’t be available at all on GTX GPUs, we still recommend using FSR supersampling to curtail any hitches the game may present in more chaotic moments of the game.

This also goes for those on AMD, Intel, and GTX cards. You’ll ensure that you’ll have a solid framerate, which is key for immersing yourself in the world.

Though, it should be noted that the much more powerful cards in the Nvidia lineup will probably be able to brute force their way through anything. If you have a 4090 in your system, go with either, the sheer power will see you through.

It is built on AMD architecture and acts similarly to DirectX 12, which isn’t present in the game. Both of these APIs use much less software to communicate with the hardware, usually resulting in better performance. Though, each game engine is vastly different and the same goes for Divinity 4.0 powering Baldur’s Gate 3.