Best Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, spells & more
Looking to create a Bard powerful enough to blow the enemies away through the power of music, and some handy spells? Then look no further than our guide for the best Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3, including what race to choose, the best spells, background, and more.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with fantastic races, classes, and more to enjoy, meaning few builds will ever be the same. However, despite many choices being made at the roll of a dice, there is still an effective way to create a powerful build, particularly if you’re looking to be a Bard.
Bards may often be overlooked in Dungeons & Dragons, but they can be incredibly powerful, especially in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. So, to help you become the best you can be, here’s the ideal Bard build for Baldur’s Gate 3.
Contents
- Best race to choose for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best subclass for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best background for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best spells for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best build for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best race to choose for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
There’s a few completely different races you could choose as your Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3, each providing different features and abilities:
- Asmodeus Tiefling
- Drow Half-Elf
- Human
Despite the three different races that work for the Bard, we recommend using the Drow Half-Elf for that extra Dancing Lights cantrip.
Best subclass for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
Although you won’t need to worry about this until level 3, the best subclass for your Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the College of Valour.
With a focus on combat-based spells and offensive abilities, you can take on the battlefield whether you’re alone or with a group of friends.
Best background for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
Naturally, the best background for the Bard is Entertainer. It provides a fantastic bonus to some of your Charisma-based skills like Performance, and the vital Acrobatics.
Along with this background, we suggest prioritizing these skills to help you on your journey:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Deception
- Persuasion
- Insight
- Perception
- Survival
Best spells for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
There are tons of spells to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the Bard has some great choices. So, here are the spells we recommend looking at:
- Cantrip: Vicious Mockery
- Cantrip: Light
- Cantrip: Blade Ward
- 1st Level: Healing Word
- 1st Level: Thunderwave
- 1st Level: Dissonant Whispers
- 1st Level: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
- 1st Level: Heroism
- 2nd Level: Phantasmal Force
- 2nd Level: Lesser Restoration
- 2nd Level: Shatter
- 3rd Level: Glyph of Warding
Best build for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3
Race: Wood Half-Elf
Background: Entertainer
Skills: Persuasion, Insight
Ability order from highest to lowest: Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence, Wisdom, Strength
Best build:
|Level
|Feature
|1
|Bardic Inspiration — Cantrips: Vicious Mockery, Light — Spells: Healing Word, Thunderwave, Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Dissonant Whispers
|2
|Jack of All Trades — Song of Rest — Spells: Heroism
|3
|Bard College: College of Valour — Expertise: Deception, Perception — Spell: Phantasmal Force
|4
|Ability Improvement: Charisma — Cantrip: Blade Ward — Spell: Lesser Restoration
|5
|Improved Inspiration — Font of Inspiration — Spell: Glyph of Warding
So there you have it, that’s the best Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While creating your next great musician, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:
Best Wizard build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained