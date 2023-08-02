Best Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, spells & more

Looking to create a Bard powerful enough to blow the enemies away through the power of music, and some handy spells? Then look no further than our guide for the best Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3, including what race to choose, the best spells, background, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with fantastic races, classes, and more to enjoy, meaning few builds will ever be the same. However, despite many choices being made at the roll of a dice, there is still an effective way to create a powerful build, particularly if you’re looking to be a Bard.

Bards may often be overlooked in Dungeons & Dragons, but they can be incredibly powerful, especially in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. So, to help you become the best you can be, here’s the ideal Bard build for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Contents

Best race to choose for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

There’s a few completely different races you could choose as your Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3, each providing different features and abilities:

Asmodeus Tiefling

Drow Half-Elf

Human

Despite the three different races that work for the Bard, we recommend using the Drow Half-Elf for that extra Dancing Lights cantrip.

Best subclass for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although you won’t need to worry about this until level 3, the best subclass for your Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the College of Valour.

With a focus on combat-based spells and offensive abilities, you can take on the battlefield whether you’re alone or with a group of friends.

Best background for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Naturally, the best background for the Bard is Entertainer. It provides a fantastic bonus to some of your Charisma-based skills like Performance, and the vital Acrobatics.

Along with this background, we suggest prioritizing these skills to help you on your journey:

Deception

Persuasion

Insight

Perception

Survival

Best spells for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are tons of spells to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the Bard has some great choices. So, here are the spells we recommend looking at:

Cantrip: Vicious Mockery

Vicious Mockery Cantrip: Light

Light Cantrip: Blade Ward

Blade Ward 1st Level: Healing Word

Healing Word 1st Level: Thunderwave

Thunderwave 1st Level: Dissonant Whispers

Dissonant Whispers 1st Level: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter 1st Level: Heroism

Heroism 2nd Level: Phantasmal Force

Phantasmal Force 2nd Level: Lesser Restoration

Lesser Restoration 2nd Level: Shatter

Shatter 3rd Level: Glyph of Warding

Best build for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Wood Half-Elf

Background: Entertainer

Skills: Persuasion, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence, Wisdom, Strength

Best build:

Level Feature 1 Bardic Inspiration — Cantrips: Vicious Mockery, Light — Spells: Healing Word, Thunderwave, Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Dissonant Whispers 2 Jack of All Trades — Song of Rest — Spells: Heroism 3 Bard College: College of Valour — Expertise: Deception, Perception — Spell: Phantasmal Force 4 Ability Improvement: Charisma — Cantrip: Blade Ward — Spell: Lesser Restoration 5 Improved Inspiration — Font of Inspiration — Spell: Glyph of Warding

So there you have it, that’s the best Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While creating your next great musician, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

