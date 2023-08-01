Best Fighter build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, Fighting Style & more

Proficient in taking down the enemy with technique, style, and finesse, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter is truly something to rival, as long as you have the right build. So, here’s the best Fighter build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There are so many races to try out in Baldur’s Gate 3, with each providing a new way to interact with the story and companions, as well as a different way to fight. The Fighter is proficient in battle, they use smart techniques and heavy hits to quickly take down the enemy, all while manipulating the battlefield.

So, if you want to fight your way through the game, here’s how to make the best Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3 including the best race, Fighting Style, and more.

Best race to choose for a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are three different races that are perfect for a Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the focus will be on granting a boost to your hardiness, and damage dealt, the Fighter’s main priority.

Gold Dwarf : Constitution +2, Wisdom +1

: Constitution +2, Wisdom +1 Shield Dwarf : Strength +2, Constitution +2

: Strength +2, Constitution +2 Githyanki: Strength + 2, Intelligence +1

While these three classes are ideal for a Fighter, we recommend using the Gold Dwarf for its Dwarven Resilience, Dwarven Toughness, and plus to the constitution.

Best Fighting Style for a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best Fighting Style to go for in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Great Weapon Fighting.

This fighting style will give you an extra chance to hit the enemy when rolling a 1 or a 2, which can be lifesaving if those dice just aren’t rolling your way.

Best background for a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

There are tons of backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the best for the Fighter is a Soldier. This will grant you proficiency in Athletics and Intimidation, two strength-based skills that are imperative for this class.

After choosing your background, we recommend selecting as many of these skills as you can because these are useful no matter your class:

Survival

Perception

Insight

Best build for a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Gold Dwarf

Background: Soldier

Skills: Survival, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Strength, Constitution, Dexterity, Wisdom, Charisma, Intelligence

Best Fighter build:

Level Feature 1 Second Wind — Fighting Style 2 Action Surge 3 Superiority Dice — Maneuvres: Pushing Attack, Riposte, Trip Attack 4 Ability Improvement: Strength (to nearest even number), Constitution (+1 or +2 depending on Strength increase) 5 Extra Attack

So there you have it, that’s the best Fighter build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing for the next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

