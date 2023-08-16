Best Baldur’s Gate 3 party builds

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be made so much easier when you use the right party composition. So, here are the best party builds in Baldur’s Gate 3, to ensure you’re prepared for any situation in the game.

There’s so much to do in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you’re exploring the lengthy story, chatting with companions, creating endless characters, or planning your next adventures, it’s clear you’ll never be stuck on what to do.

However, those adventures can be pretty frustrating if all your party seems to do is struggle and go down. If that’s the case, it’s likely you’re party composition is the key factor behind your demise. So, to help you ensure you have the best party in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can succeed in most elements, here are some of the best parties in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to build an optimized party in Baldur’s Gate 3

To build an optimized party in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need your party to be comprised of these skills:

1 Healer

1 Tank

2 Support / Damage dealers

On top of this, you will also want someone who can talk their way out of a situation, as not everything is about combat.

Thankfully, with so many classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can easily fit these boxes, providing enough protection, health, and damage in any combat and a way to get what you want in conversation. To help you choose, we’ve split each class into their respective roles below. Note that some will be appearing more than once:

Role Class Healer Cleric, Paladin, Bard, Druid Tank Barbarian, Paladin, Cleric Support Wizard, Sorcerer, Bard, Druid, Warlock Damage Rogue, Ranger, Warlock, Monk, Barbarian, Fighter Talker Warlock, Bard, Sorcerer, Paladin

Best party builds in Baldur’s Gate 3

Using those optimizations, it becomes relatively easy to choose the ideal party for Baldur’s Gate 3. So, we’ve detailed the best party builds in Baldur’s Gate 3, to help you succeed in almost everything you do in the game:

Cleric, Barbarian, Bard, Rogue

Combining the insane healing powers of the Cleric, the fantastic toughness of the Barbarian, the versatility of the Bard, and the stealthy damage from the Rogue, you have a fantastic party build here.

No matter whether you’re intending on getting into a fight you may be under-leveled for, this party will keep you afloat. The Cleric has a pretty high armor class and some great attacking spells, the Barbarian can take hits and hit even harder, and the Rogue will be able to stealth in there safely, taking down the enemy from behind. All while your Bard causes the enemy to dance, fall to the floor, or fall off a high ledge.

Warlock, Rogue, Druid, Paladin

Sure, you can have a party without a Rogue, but unlocking doors and chests can be a little trickier unless someone’s got proficiency in it. So, add the damage from the Rogue to the versatility of the Druid and the Paladin, then mix that with the damage and charisma of the Warlock and you have a pretty interesting party.

The Paladin will act as the tank while the other three dip in and out of dealing damage. In a pinch both the Druid and the Paladin can heal the other players and the Warlock can be the talker.

Paladin, Monk, Cleric, Wizard

Paladin’s and Clerics may combine a little in certain situations but this party thrives on versatility. If you need two tanks, the Cleric and Paladin are there, if you need damage, then you have it from all three, then for healers, the same two classes are ideal.

Ultimately, you can do most elements well with this party, be that damage, conversation (thanks to the Wizard) support, and even some handy spells from the religious types. It may not be conventional, but it’s worth a try, you’ll likely be surprised.

So, there you have it, those are the best party compositions in Baldur’s Gate 3. While grabbing your chosen companions and creating the best character, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

