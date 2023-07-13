Baldur’s Gate 3 romance explained: All relationship options & how to romance

From casting spells, fighting tricky battles, and exploring a touching story, Baldur’s Gate 3 has it all – but can you fall in love? Here’s everything you need to know about Romance in this immersive game.

Thanks to the now infamous bear scene during one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s developer livestreams, romance in the game has been fresh in fans’ minds, with many looking to fall in love with some of the game’s rather unique characters.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you need to know about romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, including how you can fall in love with, and how to get into a relationship with your chosen character.

Can you romance companions in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Larian Studios

Many players will be thrilled to find out that you can romance your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To ensure you know just who this includes, we’ve provided a list of all the romanceable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Astarion

Shadowheart

Gale

Lae’zel

Wyll

Karlach

Minthara

How to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3

To romance your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to begin to develop a positive relationship with your chosen lover.

Article continues after ad

To do this, you’ll want to look out for certain dialogue options or choices that will reflect kindly on the companion’s morals, or make them look good.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’ll be a lot of learning as you go, but we recommend choosing your companion before fully beginning the game, so you can prepare for scenarios and focus on falling in love. Once in the game, head to the character sheet and look at the companions’ stats, in there it’ll tell you all about their approval of you so you can adjust as you play.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. While choosing who you want to love, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained