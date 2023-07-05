Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive its full release very soon and here is what we know about the game’s availability on Xbox.

The title Baldur’s Gate is quite popular within the gaming community. It is an RPG game that fans often feel extremely nostalgic about and are ready to dive in whenever possible.

As such, the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has enhanced the hype even further and everyone wants to take a bite into the game. Therefore, it is natural that players want to know if the game will be available on their preferred platforms, which also include the Xbox.

The question of whether it will be available on Xbox or not has been discussed in the following section.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on Xbox at a later date

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 arrive on Xbox?

The answer to whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox is Yes. The game will only release on PC, Mac, and PS5 as of now. However, an Xbox port will be making its way in the near future.

The developers confirmed this a while back that an Xbox version of the game is in development. In the current state, there are some technical difficulties that are causing a delay. However, the plan is to release it on Xbox this year itself.

One good thing to note here is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have cross-platform progression. Therefore, once the developers decide to release the game on Xbox at some point, you should be able to switch the platform with ease.

